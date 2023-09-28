US Courier, Express, and Parcel Market to increase by USD 31.8 billion from 2022 to 2027, The growing fast-moving consumer good(FMCG) industry to drive the growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The courier, express, and parcel market size in the US is expected to grow by USD 31.8 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.25% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by consumer (B2B, B2C, and C2C) and delivery (domestic and international). The FMCG industry encompasses everyday products with high turnover rates, including food and beverages, personal care items, and household cleaning products, among others. The rapid expansion of the FMCG sector in the United States, accompanied by ever-evolving consumer preferences, has generated a pressing need for efficient and timely distribution of these products, thereby making a significant contribution to market growth. Furthermore, the substantial population growth combined with increased disposable income levels enhances consumer purchasing power, leading to higher expenditures on essential daily items. Consequently, these factors are poised to have a positive impact on the growth of the courier, express, and parcel (CEP) market in the United States. Additionally, changing lifestyles, convenience, and the flourishing e-commerce sector will serve as driving forces for the growth of the US CEP market throughout the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View a FREE PDF Sample

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courier, Express, and Parcel Market in US 2023-2027

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the courier, express, and parcel market in US: Allied Express Transport Pty Ltd., Aramex International LLC, Canada Post Corp., Deutsche Post AG, DTDC Express Ltd., FedEx Corp., First Flight Courier Ltd., India Post , Japan Post Holdings Co. Ltd., Korea Post, La Poste, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., One World Express Inc. Ltd., Otto GmbH and Co. KG, Royal Mail Plc, SF Express Co. Ltd., Singapore Post Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., United States Postal Service, and Yamato Transport Co. Ltd.

Market to observe 5.38% YOY growth in 2023.

Trend & Challenges

The growth of e-commerce startups in the US is an emerging trend shaping the market growth.

Lack of supply chain visibility affecting the vendor-customer relationship is a significant challenge hindering the market growth.

Keg Segments:

The B2B segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. B2B transactions, also known as business-to-business transactions, refer to commercial dealings where corporations acquire products for their manufacturing processes, differing from the typical transactions involving the general public or government entities. Within the US courier, express, and parcel market, this segment pertains to business-centric transactions and B2B sales. The significant growth drivers for this segment include the expansion of the e-commerce market and increased internet penetration in the United States . Additionally, the demand for prompt and dependable delivery of crucial business materials, including vital documents, contracts, legal papers, invoices, samples, and other time-sensitive items, has further propelled the growth of this sector. These factors collectively are expected to foster the growth of the US courier, express, and parcel market during the forecast period.

FAQS

How do the major trends impact the market?

How do the key drivers and challenges impact the market?

