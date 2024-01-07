US Courseware Market size to grow by USD 1.06 billion from 2022 to 2027 | The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like American Heart Association, Arizona State University and Ascend Learning LLC, and many more

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Courseware Market is estimated to grow by USD 1.06 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period. The US Courseware Market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer US Courseware Market are the American Heart Association, Arizona State University, Ascend Learning LLC, Cambridge University Press, Carnegie Mellon University, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Connect For Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hackett Publishing Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Labster Group ApS, Lumen Learning Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Method Learning, MindEdge Inc., Pearson Plc, Quant Systems Inc., Realizeit, Rice University, SimBiotic Software Inc., Simulation Curriculum Corp., Stanford University, Tophatmonocle Corp., VitalSource Technologies LLC, WestEd, and Yale University. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download Free Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Courseware Market in US 2023-2027

Company Offering:

American Heart Association: The company offers courseware under the brand, Flex Ed. Also, the company provides medical research and care in the field of heart-related illnesses.

The company offers courseware under the brand, Flex Ed. Also, the company provides medical research and care in the field of heart-related illnesses. For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

Download a free sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- The evolved learning and education landscape. The US Courseware Market is driven by an evolved digital learning and education landscape, where Professional Development Courses, Language Learning Courses, and Specialized Courseware play significant roles. Personalized and experiential Learning Modules are shaping the market, emphasizing adaptive approaches for enhanced education. Moreover, the focus on STEM Education Resources highlights the demand for innovative and practical learning methods. This dynamic shift towards tailored, experiential learning experiences defines the market's trajectory, boosting an environment conducive to holistic and adaptive educational practices.

The US Courseware Market is driven by an evolved digital learning and education landscape, where Professional Development Courses, Language Learning Courses, and Specialized Courseware play significant roles. Personalized and experiential Learning Modules are shaping the market, emphasizing adaptive approaches for enhanced education. Moreover, the focus on STEM Education Resources highlights the demand for innovative and practical learning methods. This dynamic shift towards tailored, experiential learning experiences defines the market's trajectory, boosting an environment conducive to holistic and adaptive educational practices. Key Trend - The growth of the microlearning paradigm. The US Courseware Market is transforming, emphasizing the microlearning paradigm. This shift prioritizes Online Learning modules, tailored Digital Curriculum, Personalized Learning, and Interactive Resources. It centers on concise E-Learning Content development and adaptive Educational Resources for K-12 Education and higher education, facilitating quick, accessible learning experiences. The focus on compact Online Courses and Virtual Classrooms echoes the trend toward streamlined, on-the-go education, emphasizing the significance of brief, targeted learning moments within the broader curriculum.

- The US Courseware Market is transforming, emphasizing the microlearning paradigm. This shift prioritizes Online Learning modules, tailored Digital Curriculum, Personalized Learning, and Interactive Resources. It centers on concise E-Learning Content development and adaptive Educational Resources for K-12 Education and higher education, facilitating quick, accessible learning experiences. The focus on compact Online Courses and Virtual Classrooms echoes the trend toward streamlined, on-the-go education, emphasizing the significance of brief, targeted learning moments within the broader curriculum. Major Challenges - Competition from MOOCs. The US Courseware Market faces challenges from MOOCs, which leads to competition in Textbook Publishing, Academic Publishing, and the provision of Assessment Tools. MOOCs offer extensive Teacher Resources, Interactive Modules, Course Materials, Study Guides, Video Lectures, Test Prep Materials, and robust Learning Management Systems (LMS), impacting traditional educational formats. The allure of MOOCs lies in their advanced Educational Technology, challenging the conventional courseware market by offering comprehensive resources and interactive platforms. Adapting to this competitive landscape requires innovation and enhanced offerings to retain relevance in the evolving educational sphere.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by end-user (K12, higher education, and corporate) and deployment (cloud and on-premise).

The K12 segment is anticipated to experience substantial market share growth during the forecast period. This rise can be attributed to increased student engagement in digital learning courses and the emergence of numerous innovative K-12 digital learning service providers. Additionally, the rise is expected due to increased government initiatives aimed at digitizing educational content and enhancing the overall quality of education. These factors collectively drive the anticipated growth of the courseware market in the United States.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View Free Sample Report

Related Reports:

Online Language Learning Market: The online language learning market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 19.73% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 42.10 billion.

Corporate Blended Learning Market: The corporate blended learning market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% between 2022 and 2027 and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 36,284.86 million.

US Courseware Market: Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1.06 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.5 Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled American Heart Association, Arizona State University, Ascend Learning LLC, Cambridge University Press, Carnegie Mellon University, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Connect For Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hackett Publishing Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Labster Group ApS, Lumen Learning Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Method Learning, MindEdge Inc., Pearson Plc, Quant Systems Inc., Realizeit, Rice University, SimBiotic Software Inc., Simulation Curriculum Corp., Stanford University, Tophatmonocle Corp., VitalSource Technologies LLC, WestEd, and Yale University Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

TOC:

Executive Summary Market Landscape Market Sizing Historic Market Size Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation by End-User Market Segmentation by Deployment Customer Landscape Geographic Landscape Drivers, Challenges, and Trends Company Landscape Company Analysis Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio