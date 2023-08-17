US Courseware Market: Unlocking a USD 1061.45 Million Growth Opportunity

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Courseware Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The courseware market in the US is on the brink of substantial growth, poised to reach a remarkable expansion of USD 1061.45 million during the period 2022-2027, with a commendable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.42% throughout the forecast period.

These enlightening insights are derived from a comprehensive report that offers an all-encompassing analysis of the courseware market in the US, encompassing market size, forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an in-depth vendor analysis featuring approximately 25 notable vendors.

The report delivers an up-to-date analysis of the current market landscape, recent trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The courseware market is being propelled by factors such as the evolution of the learning and education landscape, the escalating demand for digital courseware, and the increased utilization of adaptive courseware products.

Market Segmentation

The courseware market in the US is segmented as follows:

By End-user

  • K12
  • Higher education
  • Corporate

By Deployment

  • Cloud
  • On-premise

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

One of the key drivers catalyzing the growth of the courseware market is the surge in the microlearning paradigm. Additionally, the growing utilization of customized courseware and the integration of gamification in online courses are anticipated to contribute substantially to the market's expansion.

Vendor Analysis and Future Trends

The report provides a robust analysis of several leading players in the courseware market in the US, including institutions such as American Heart Association, Arizona State University, Ascend Learning LLC, Cambridge University Press, Carnegie Mellon University, Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc., Connect For Education Inc., Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG, Hackett Publishing Co., John Wiley and Sons Inc., Labster Group ApS, Lumen Learning Inc., McGraw Hill LLC, Method Learning, MindEdge Inc., Pearson Plc, Quant Systems Inc., Realizeit, Rice University, SimBiotic Software Inc., Simulation Curriculum Corp., Stanford University, Tophatmonocle Corp., VitalSource Technologies LLC, WestEd, and Yale University. This analysis empowers businesses to enhance their market positioning and capitalize on forthcoming growth opportunities.

Expert Insights and Industry Trends

An analyst from the research team highlighted, "The growth of the microlearning paradigm is a trend gaining momentum in the market."

Furthermore, the report underscores that one of the principal drivers for the courseware market is the evolution of the learning and education landscape.

Comprehensive Research Approach

The study was executed through a comprehensive approach, integrating primary and secondary data sources, including inputs from key industry participants. It encompasses a thorough market and vendor landscape analysis, along with a SWOT analysis of key vendors.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

  • American Heart Association
  • Arizona State University
  • Ascend Learning LLC
  • Cambridge University Press
  • Carnegie Mellon University
  • Cengage Learning Holdings II Inc.
  • Connect For Education Inc.
  • Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH and Co. KG
  • Hackett Publishing Co.
  • John Wiley and Sons Inc.
  • Labster Group ApS
  • Lumen Learning Inc.
  • McGraw Hill LLC
  • Method Learning
  • MindEdge Inc.
  • Pearson Plc
  • Quant Systems Inc.
  • Realizeit
  • Rice University
  • SimBiotic Software Inc.
  • Simulation Curriculum Corp.
  • Stanford University
  • Tophatmonocle Corp.
  • VitalSource Technologies LLC
  • WestEd
  • Yale University

