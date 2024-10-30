US Court of Appeals rules in favor of Fuel Automation Station, LLC against Energera, LLC, fka Frac Shack, Inc., for breach of a 2019 Patent Infringement Settlement Agreement

HOUSTON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel/Fluid Automation Station, LLC ("FAS"), an affiliate of Atlas Oil Company, is pleased to announce that on October 21, 2024, the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit affirmed a judgment by the United States District Court for Colorado in favor of FAS and against Energera, LLC, fka Frac Shack ("Energera").

FAS had brought a Lawsuit in Federal Court against Energera to enforce a 2019 Settlement Agreement between FAS and Energera and prevent Energera from making threats against FAS and its customers. At the conclusion of a three day Jury Trial, the nine member jury unanimously found that (i) Energera breached the Settlement Agreement by filing lawsuits in Canada against FAS's Canadian Affiliate and Subcontractor,(ii) Energera's Canadian Patent No. 2,693,567 was included within the Settlement Agreement, and (iii) FAS was entitled to recover its costs and attorney fees from Energera. This win for FAS comes on the heels of FAS's earlier win in the Lawsuit where the Judge soundly rejected Energera's argument and found that the Settlement Agreement also permitted FAS to sell or lease its units to its customers. The United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit unanimously affirmed the Jury's Verdict.

FAS invests heavily in technology, research and development. With its 45 Patents in the USA, Canada and Argentina, and additional pending patent applications, FAS is leading the way with its advanced, state of the art, mobile automated fueling stations ("FAS Units"). FAS makes its technology available through licensing agreements. FAS will continue to be a leader in the oil and gas industry and work vigilantly to ensure its intellectual property and customers are protected. To learn more about FAS, please visit https://fluidautomationstation.com/contact/.

For more information on Atlas, please visit www.atlasoil.com or contact Robbie Rankey at [email protected].

SOURCE Atlas Oil Company