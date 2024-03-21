US Critical Materials Corp. Announces Major Discovery of Gallium on their Sheep Creek, Montana Properties

SALT LAKE CITY, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- US Critical Materials confirmed a strategically significant deposit of high-grade gallium on its 6700 acres of claims in Sheep Creek, Montana. Gallium is consistently listed as the number one supply risk related to National Security, as the U.S. is 100% dependent on imported gallium, primarily from China. The Chinese government has recently embargoed the export of gallium, which is critical for national defense and many other vital applications. Gallium is used for semiconductors, 5G technology, smartphones, satellite systems, critical photonics technologies, and especially current and next generation defense systems.

The 2022 list of critical minerals identifies gallium as having the greatest U.S. supply risk, a risk that has become a reality as a result of the recent export controls imposed by the People's Republic of China on gallium and other critical and rare earth minerals.

In December 2023, US Critical Materials announced that it had signed an agreement with Idaho National Laboratories (INL) to develop new rare earth processing methods including gallium separation. It is believed that cutting-edge technologies developed under this Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) could potentially provide environmentally responsible mining and processing to mitigate environmental concerns.

James Hedrick, US Critical Materials President, and a 29-year former USGS and Bureau of Mines Rare Earth Commodity Specialist, said, "Not only is our gallium high grade, but we are also confident that we will be able to create a separation process that will be environmentally respectful. US Critical Materials prime gallium claims average over 300 PPM and go as high as 1370 PPM. Gallium can be separated profitably at 50ppm. US Critical Materials looks forward to being the primary gallium producer in the United States."

About US Critical Materials

US Critical Materials Corp. is a private rare earths exploration, development and process technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with holdings in Montana and Idaho. The mineral deposits held by US Critical Materials in Montana and Idaho are unique due to their high grades of rare earths, low levels of thorium, and large numbers of surface carbonatites. The Sheep Creek deposits contain some of the highest grades of rare earth minerals in the United States including at least thirteen of the currently listed "critical" minerals. As US Critical Materials progresses in its mission to bolster national security and technological independence through domestic gallium production, the company remains dedicated to fostering partnerships, advancing sustainable practices, and contributing to the economic vitality of local communities.

US Critical Materials has an unwavering commitment to innovation, environmental stewardship, and securing critical materials for a prosperous future. Visit our website: www.uscriticalmaterials.com

