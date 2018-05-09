U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo Crossing into U.S.

The time and materials task order, awarded under the U.S. General Services Administration's Alliant Government-Wide Acquisition Contract, spans 5.5 years and features a six-month base period followed by 10 six-month option periods. All options are exercisable at the discretion of the government.

This work will support TASPD's Office of Information and Technology, which provides technology solutions that support CBP inspection and enforcement activities to help the agency protect U.S. borders and facilitate legitimate trade and travel.

The Unisys solution quickly deploys new capabilities like big data analytics, cloud and biometrics to help CBP officers and agents automatically identify which shipments or travelers present a low risk appropriate for "low touch" automated clearance and those that present a higher risk requiring additional investigation or inspection. This process allows CBP to avoid clearance delays by focusing resources on inspecting and analyzing high-risk travelers and cargo.

"Border security continues to be a priority for the country, and our work on TASPD is a positive illustration of how technology can be applied to assess risk related to the millions of cargo and travelers entering and exiting the country each day," said Amy Rall, group vice president for Homeland Security and Critical Infrastructure, Unisys Federal. "Unisys is extremely pleased and proud to have the opportunity to continue our partnership with the TASPD organization and to help secure the nation's supply chain and support CBP's layered defense strategy for international cargo and passengers."

Building on its expertise in providing targeting solutions to DHS, Unisys developed and launched LineSight™ for international governments in March 2018. LineSight™ is new software that uses advanced data analytics and machine learning to help border agents more accurately assess risk associated with travelers or cargo shipments before admitting them into a country.

