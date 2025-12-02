U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Expands Agreement with Kharon to Bolster Supply Chain Security and Human Rights Protections

Advanced data and technology power CBP investigations into UFLPA and complex supply chain vulnerabilities.

DENVER, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kharon today announced the expansion of its agreement with U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to protect U.S. trade and the American worker through the enforcement of laws prohibiting the importation of goods made, wholly or in part, with forced labor. Kharon and CBP first announced the signing of a contract in 2023.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and investigators continue to use Kharon's global risk analytics platform to facilitate CBP's enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) and other customs and trade laws.

Kharon's data, trusted by leading corporations, banks, professional services firms and public sector agencies worldwide, delivers actionable intelligence that strengthens decision-making across compliance, investigations, and risk management.

"CBP's mission is critical, and we are proud that Kharon's advanced analytics and patented technology are helping to strengthen enforcement against goods suspected of being connected to forced labor practices," said Howard Mendelsohn, President, Global Business Development and Engagement at Kharon. "By extending our collaboration, we are equipping investigators with the tools they need to identify risks at scale and protect the U.S. marketplace from tainted goods."

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks that are critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and other key areas. Combining cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats. Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

