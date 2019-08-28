U.S. Customs and Border Protection to use TRU4orce DVR in marine War on Drugs

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TRU4orce, a wholly owned subsidiary of Trivinci Systems LLC, has been awarded a contract to supply U.S. Customs and Border Protection with marine grade multi-camera DVR systems. These GPS enabled systems will be installed on vessels used in the War on Drugs in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and in the Gulf of Mexico.

TRU4orce Video recorders will be used on the Coastal Interceptor Vessels operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Air and Marine Operations.

The contract, worth more than $200K, requires the company to provide 58 TRU4orce Black video loggers for the U.S. Coastal Interceptor vessels as part of their regular refurbishment program conducted in St. Augustine, Florida. These vessels, operated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Air and Marine Operations, patrol the waters off Florida and California to prevent the entry of illegal drugs from South America and Mexico.

The TRU4orce Black logger will record and display video from FLIR IR cameras and HD-SDI cameras on the vessels along with GPS data allowing rapid correlation between video images and location at sea when used with TRU4orce Analyzer PC video data analysis application.

Trivinci Systems LLC, a U.S. company based in Loudoun County, Virginia, is a market leader in the development of high quality, integrated, mobile, video-data hardware and software products. These products are used across a broad spectrum of Government and commercial applications including: Federal, State and Local Law Enforcement, Department of Homeland Security, transportation, sport aviation, motorsports and driving experiences for major manufacturers (including Ford & Porsche). Trivinci Systems' unique ability to integrate multiple video inputs with native and external data sources and record and transmit over existing 4G networks has established it as the technology leader in mobile video-data systems. Trivinci consistently provides its customers with unmatched, low cost, off the shelf, real time, video and data capability.

