US Cyber Games® Announces Season II Team Members

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Cyber Games® has announced the members of its second US Cyber Team. The Season II team was selected during a Draft Day event at the Herbert C. Hoover Federal Department of Commerce Building in Washington, D.C., on Monday, October 17, 2022. A total of 30 athletes, ages 18–25 and representing 14 states, were selected over 5 rounds of the Draft. Athletes will train for and compete at the International Cybersecurity Championship (ICC), held in San Diego, California, from July 31–August 4, 2023.

Congratulations to Season II, US Cyber Team US Cyber Games

Athletes selected to be part of the Season II US Cyber Team are listed on the US Cyber Games website at https://www.uscybergames.com/us-cyber-team.

In order to be eligible for the Season II US Cyber Team, hopeful athletes competed in a 10-day-long Capture the Flag (CTF) competition followed by an 8-week US Cyber Combine program. The US Cyber Combine is modeled after combine programs seen across other sporting leagues, and focused on athlete evaluations and observations of both technical and interpersonal/soft skills. US Cyber Combine athletes were provided numerous opportunities to learn from and network with industry professionals, government partners, and academics through a series of Tech Talks, mentorship sessions, interviews, and workshops.

"Competing in the US Cyber Games program is an incredible way to further cyber skills, create lifelong relationships, and have some fun. The level of competition was inspiring, and I'm incredibly proud of all of the cyber athletes, coaches, and mentors that participated," stated Jessica Gulick, Founder and Commissioner of the US Cyber Games. "I look forward to watching these individuals grow and bond over the next several months, and to cheering them on to represent the United States at the ICC."

Competitors will be coached by Head Coach Ken Jenkins and Assistant Head Coach Dr. Dane Brown alongside Red vs Blue Coach Evan Dornbush, CTF Coach Jacob Elliott, and Assistant Coaches Steve Cobb and Spence Lome. See a full list of coaches and technical mentors at https://www.uscybergames.com/season-2-coaches .

The Season II US Cyber Team Draft Event:

Attendees were welcomed to the event by emcee Dr. Diana L. Burley, Vice Provost for Research and Innovation, American University, and enjoyed keynote speakers Chief Cybersecurity Advisor Kevin Stine at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and Deputy Director Nitin Natarajan of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). Following the keynotes, 30 athletes were drafted to the Season II US Cyber Team. The event also included awards presented to Season I team members. See website for more information on awardees.

A select group of 23 US Cyber Combine participants were invited to the Season II Development Pipeline Program. Kicking off in January 2023, this program recognizes athletes who demonstrated exceptional potential during the Combine. Athletes participating in this program will receive focused training, education, and mentorship, and upon completion, will be invited to participate in the Season III US Cyber Combine.

The US Cyber Games are led by Katzcy in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, and supported under financial assistance award #70NANB22H102.

A full list of sponsors and partners can be found at https://www.uscybergames.com/season-2-sponsors .

About Katzcy

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber® business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Our mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Beth Mayhew

[email protected]

703.651.2667

SOURCE US Cyber Games