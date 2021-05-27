US Cyber Games Kicks Off This Friday with a Summit Followed by the US Cyber Open Capture the Flag Games

WASHINGTON, May 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural US Cyber Games™ Kick-Off marks a historic launch of a program collaboratively designed by government and industry to harness the engagement value and learning benefits of gaming to best equip cybersecurity talent with vital skills and competencies. Roland Cloutier, Global Cyber Security Officer for ByteDance and TikTok, will keynote the event via fireside chat alongside Jessica Gulick, US Cyber Games Commissioner, to discuss the challenges of managing security on a global scale, need for diversity in the workforce, and how cyber gaming can have a positive impact.

Rodney J. Petersen, Director of the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) at the National Institute of Standards and Technology, will address how the US Cyber Games supports the NICE mission to prepare, grow, and sustain a cybersecurity workforce that safeguards and promotes America's national security and economic prosperity. The event's diverse lineup also showcases government and industry practitioners via three key panels: Cybersecurity Careers, International Collaboration in Cyber Games, and Cyber Games Power Panel.

The US Cyber Games is a year-long talent hunt consisting of the US Cyber Open, the US Cyber Combine Invitational, and the selection of the first-ever US Cyber Team™ on October 5, 2021, (Draft Day) to represent the United States at the 2021 International Cyber Security Challenge (ICSC) held in Athens, Greece in December 2021.

Partnering to launch the US Cyber Games is just one of NICE's initiatives funded to promote cybersecurity careers, transform learning to build a diverse and skilled cybersecurity workforce, and modernize the talent management process. The games will utilize the Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity (NICE Framework) to help derive insights from applying standards to high-performing cybersecurity teams.

This project is supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, under Grant #70NANB21H032. The US Cyber Games are virtual and will comply with the latest COVID and travel guidelines.

