US Cyber Games® Partners with NICE to Kick Off Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 //PRNewswire// -- The US Cyber Games ® program, led by Katzcy®, is pleased to partner with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NITS) to kick off Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week, October 17–22, 2022, with the Season II US Cyber Team Draft Day event .

US Cyber Games Draft Day | October 17, 2022 | Washington, DC & Live Stream

On Monday, October 17, the Season II US Cyber Team Draft Day event will reveal the top cybersecurity athletes to represent the United States at a variety of global scrimmages and the International Cybersecurity Challenge (ICC) taking place in 2023. This community event will provide information about careers in cybersecurity and showcase cybersecurity games through onsite exhibits. A celebration reception will recognize members of the Season I US Cyber Team. Representatives from NICE, CISA, private sector sponsors, and Katzcy will be on hand to describe the importance of skills development and the career opportunities available in both the government and private sector.

"Cyber Games play a strategic role in creating awareness and demand for a stronger cybersecurity workforce worldwide," said Jessica Gulick, Katzcy CEO and US Cyber Games Commissioner. "As we enter our second season, I am inspired by the caliber of cybersecurity athletes our nation produces. This Draft Day hopes to continue to inspire and develop tomorrow's cybersecurity workforce by forming a diverse and talented sports team to compete globally."

The US Cyber Team Draft Day event will take place at the U.S. Department of Commerce Herbert C. Hoover Building in Washington, DC. The event will also be live streamed for virtual attendees. Those interested in attending the in-person event are required to pre-register by Thursday, October 13, 2022, due to security measures. Event seating is limited.

Register here to attend . Register here to watch the live stream .

Cybersecurity Career Awareness Week is a weeklong campaign to promote the discovery of cybersecurity careers and multiple career pathways. During this week, academia, industry, nonprofit organizations, and government will work to build awareness about the wide range of cybersecurity job opportunities, educate interested individuals on how to develop capabilities to qualify for cybersecurity roles, and showcase how building an international cybersecurity workforce enhances each nation's security and promotes economic prosperity.

"There are multiple pathways into a cybersecurity career," observes Rodney Petersen, Director of NICE. "Participation in US Cyber Games is one of many learning pathways that students, employees, or career seekers can utilize to learn more about cybersecurity and explore it as a future career possibility. The skills developed by preparing for and participating in the competitions will also help career seekers to develop the necessary competencies that are in demand from employers."

Learn more about the US Cyber Games at https://www.uscybergames.com . Sponsorships that support the team and program are available for organizations committed to building a skilled and diverse cybersecurity workforce. Learn how your organization can make an impact at https://www.uscybergames.com/sponsor .

About Katzcy®

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber® business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Our mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit https://www.katzcy.com to learn more.

About US Cyber Games

The US Cyber Games Team is a traveling esports team. Each year, new athletes are considered for selection to the team. US Cyber Games is committed to inform and inspire the broader community on ways to develop tomorrow's diverse cybersecurity workforce. Our mission is to bring together elite cyber athletes, coaches, and industry leaders to help scout, train, and send a US Cyber Team to the International Cybersecurity Challenge. Visit https://www.uscybergames.com/ for more information.

About NICE

The National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education, led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a partnership between government, academia, and the private sector focused on cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. The mission of NICE is to energize, promote, and coordinate a robust community working together to advance an integrated ecosystem of cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Visit https://www.nist.gov/itl/applied-cybersecurity/nice/about to learn more.

Media Contact:

Beth Mayhew

703-651-2667

[email protected]

SOURCE Katzcy