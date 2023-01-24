US Cyber Games Recognizes Leidos as Season II Platinum Sponsor

Making an impact and helping bridge the cybersecurity workforce gap.

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Katzcy ®, a certified woman-owned small business, is pleased to announce the continued support of Leidos , a Fortune 500® science and technology leader, as a platinum sponsor of the Season II US Cyber Games & Team . Through its sponsorship, Leidos is supporting the mission of the US Cyber Games to bring together talented athletes, coaches, and industry leaders to build a team for global cybersecurity competition.

Leidos - helping to grow our next generation of cybersecurity leaders and support the development of a global workforce by supporting the US Cyber Games & Team The US Cyber Games are led by Katzcy in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce.

"Games represent a phenomenal way to increase skill levels and drive awareness for careers within the cybersecurity industry," explains Katea Murray, Cyber Capability Lead, Intelligence Group at Leidos and member of the US Cyber Games Board. "By continuing our partnership with the US Cyber Games, we help to grow our next generation of cybersecurity leaders and support the development of a global workforce."

As a recognized leader in cybersecurity across the federal government, Leidos partners with the civilian, defense, intelligence, health, and energy sectors to enhance their cybersecurity capabilities. The company builds solutions to help customers address cybersecurity operational and compliance requirements and successfully defend the most critical infrastructure across the United States and the world from advanced cyber threats.

Led by Katzcy in collaboration with the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE) program at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the US Cyber Games program—now in its second season—offers sponsorship opportunities at multiple levels. All funds benefit the team and are managed by our certified 501 (c)(3) fiscal partner. To learn more about the games, team, and sponsorship opportunities, visit www.uscybergames.com .

About Katzcy

As a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB), Katzcy is dedicated to growth, innovation, and progress. Through our PlayCyber ® business line, Katzcy is helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Our mission is to bring together and inspire the very best cybersecurity athletes and build a stronger and more diverse community by delivering the world's most exciting cyber games for players, fans, and sponsors. Visit www.katzcy.com to learn more.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets. The company's 44,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $13.7 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. For more information, visit www.Leidos.com.

