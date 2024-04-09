US Cyber Games® Recruiting New Women's Team to Compete Globally

ASHBURN, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Cyber Games® program, led by Katzcy®, proudly announces the commissioning of the new US Women's Cyber Team. This exciting initiative aims to empower and showcase the talent of young women aspiring to and working in cybersecurity.

Team Recruiting

The US Women's Cyber Team will participate in global cyber competitions, focusing on attack and defense formats that align with in-demand cybersecurity careers. Women interested in competing are encouraged to participate in the upcoming Season IV, US Cyber Open. From this competitor pool, a select group of individuals will be invited for interviews where they will have the opportunity to showcase their expertise in various cybersecurity domains, including attack and defense, vulnerability management, patch management, and forensics, as well as crucial leadership, communication, teamwork, and workforce skills.

Eligible athletes must be US citizens who identify as female and fall within the 18–28 age bracket.

Addressing the Gender Gap

Jessica Gulick, US Cyber Team Commissioner, emphasizes, "The creation of the US Women's Cyber Team is a step forward in addressing gender disparity within the cybersecurity industry. This team enables us to promote diversity through role models and also recognize the invaluable contributions that women make to the field."

Gender disparity in cybersecurity is a global issue that we, collectively, are turning into an opportunity. In collaboration with teams from Japan and the UK, we will host a special women's cyber games exhibition, Kunoichi Cyber Games, at the upcoming 2024 Code Blue Conference, November 14–15 in Tokyo. The US Women's Cyber Team will proudly represent the USA at the Kunoichi Cyber Games.

National Cyber Strategy Alignment

The US Cyber Games program aligns with the National Cybersecurity Strategy focusing on workforce and international cooperation, as well as the NICE Strategic Plan objective to increase understanding of multiple learning pathways that lead to cybersecurity careers. The US Cyber Games program is supported by NICE, a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the US Department of Commerce, under financial assistance award #70NANB22H102.

Learn more at https://www.uscybergames.com. Sponsorships are available. Learn how at https://www.uscybergames.com/sponsor.

About US Cyber Games®

The US Cyber Games Team is a traveling esports team. Each year, new athletes are considered for selection to the team. US Cyber Games is committed to informing and inspiring the broader community on ways to develop tomorrow's diverse cybersecurity workforce. The US Cyber Games program is run by Katzcy's PlayCyber business line, a certified Woman-Owned Small Business (WOSB) helping build a stronger and more diverse community of cybersecurity professionals by delivering exciting cyber games experiences. Visit https://www.uscybergames.com/ for more information.

About NICE

NICE focuses on efforts to close the hiring gap in the cybersecurity workforce. We are led by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in the U.S. Department of Commerce and are a partnership between government, academia, and the private sector focused on cybersecurity education, training, and workforce development. Visit https://www.nist.gov/itl/applied-cybersecurity/nice/about to learn more.

