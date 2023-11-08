US Cybersecurity Company Resecurity Opens Office and Technology Hub in Bahrain

MANAMA, Bahrain, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity and intelligence company serving Fortune 500 clients globally, recently announced the opening of its latest office in Manama, Bahrain, supported by the Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB). Marking the expansion of its global footprint with offices that include Rome, Seoul, Singapore, and Bangkok, as well as countries across the Middle East and North Africa region, the Manama-based office will serve the local market as well as Resecurity subsidiaries across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Within the first year of operation, the cybersecurity firm will additionally set up a dedicated technology hub to serve regional and global clients, comprising intensive graduate training programs in cybersecurity.

With progressive government frameworks and world-class digital infrastructure, Bahrain has made impressive strides in its national sector-wide digital transformation agenda, with initiatives that include introducing a Data Jurisdiction Law, the first of its kind in the world, and adopting a Cloud-First Policy in 2017. Home to the first US-based Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure region in the Middle East and Africa, Bahrain has increasingly placed itself on the global map of investment attractiveness. Backed by government-subsidised training programs to reskill its workforce with future market skills, Bahrain continues to supply international investors with a diverse, future-ready, and highly skilled talent pool.

Gene Yoo, Chief Executive Officer of Resecurity Inc., said, "Delivering unparalleled visibility into complex cybersecurity threats that are becoming increasingly sophisticated and pervasive worldwide, we serve clients in a variety of industries with global reach. In view of Bahrain's skilled workforce and progressive Cloud-first government policy, our latest office and technology hub in Bahrain marks a pivotal decision to serve clients locally and in the Gulf beyond, enabling us to tap into growth opportunities in the dynamic regional information security market to bring cybersecurity solutions closer to businesses and organisations."

Musab Abdulla, the Executive Director of Business Development Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at Bahrain EDB said, "Implementing increased cybersecurity measures to safeguard local communities, governments, and leading organisations has become a global necessity in today's digital age, and Resecurity's services will further fortify the security of the regional landscape. Bahrain has cemented itself internationally as a trusted destination for investment backed by progressive government policies and a future ready workforce. Resecurity's tech hub will facilitate the exchange of knowledge and expertise through dedicated workshops and training programs designed to further empower the local workforce with the necessary skills to navigate the ever-evolving cybersecurity landscape."

Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven solutions across multiple sectors including financial institutions, government bodies, and energy companies; the new Manama-based office aligns with Resecurity's aim of accelerating the delivery of its cybersecurity and threat intelligence offerings on a regional and international level. Resecurity was recognised as a leader in the cyber threat intelligence market in the Frost & Sullivan Global Threat Intelligence Platforms Market 2022 report.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member and a Gold Sponsor of InfraGard National Members Alliance (INMA), AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA), Singapore (AmChamSG), Korea (AmChamKorea), Mexico (AmChamMX), and UAE (AmChamDubai).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About the Bahrain Economic Development Board

The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) is an investment promotion agency with overall responsibility for attracting investment into the Kingdom and supporting initiatives that enhance the investment climate.

The Bahrain EDB works with the government and both current and prospective investors, to ensure that Bahrain's investment climate is attractive, to communicate the key strengths, and to identify where opportunities exist for further economic growth through investment.

The Bahrain EDB focuses on several economic sectors that capitalise on Bahrain's competitive advantages and provide significant investment opportunities. These sectors include financial services, manufacturing, logistics, ICT, and tourism.

For more information on the Bahrain EDB visit www.bahrainedb.com

SOURCE Resecurity Inc.