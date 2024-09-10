U.S. Dairy Councils Partner with Tackle Hunger to Provide Dairy Foods to Families in Need

Dairy Councils Team Up to Support Food Charities in Celebration of Hunger Action Month

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With the continued increase in health disparities directly related to food insecurity in America, regional dairy councils across the nation announce a year-long collaboration with Tackle Hunger, to provide a fundraising opportunity for those who want to help their local food charity gain access to dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt. Milk is one of the most requested yet least donated items in food charities due to its perishability and refrigeration needs, but you can help change that with Tackle Hunger's innovative donation map.

The Tackle Hunger map allows users to see and support their local food charities through monetary donations, which are sent directly to the charity of their choice. This year, through an exciting collaboration with regional dairy councils that cover 21 states, donations in select U.S. regions will be directed to provide nutritious milk, cheese and yogurt to our neighbors in need. Tackle Hunger is excited to partner with regional dairy councils Dairy Management West, Dairy West, Dairy MAX, United Dairy Industry of Michigan, Florida Dairy Farmers, American Dairy Association Mideast and American Dairy Association North East to ensure our neighbors have consistent access to dairy foods that can help support growth and development in children, diseases prevention in older adults and overall health in all age groups.

"Food insecurity is still a major problem in our country, and the health disparities associated with food insecurity continue to make community flourishing difficult. We believe collaborations like this coupled with local communities rallying around their food charities can change the game for those in need," said Alison Reese, Tackle Hunger executive director. "Food charities want to feed everyone in need healthy foods, but we all know they cost more. We hope programs like this will encourage people to think about the importance of supporting their neighborhood food charity. And if you don't know where it is, visit the Tackle Hunger map to find it."

The coalition of dairy councils and their dairy farm families are committed to building up the communities where they live and work, which is why this partnership is so important to the dairy community. By making dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt more accessible through monetary donations in the Tackle Hunger map, you can play a part in creating a healthier, more equitable community.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious foods, and dairy foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt play a vital role in a healthy diet. Through our partnership with Tackle Hunger, we're committed to supporting local food charities in their efforts to provide these essential nutrients to families in need," said Jennie McDowell, chief strategy officer at Dairy MAX. "By working together, we can help bridge the gap in food insecurity and ensure that our communities thrive."

Food insecurity has reached epidemic levels in America due to continued difficulties families face. At least 13 million children are food insecure, with single parent families more likely to struggle with being able to provide consistent healthy meals to their children.

You can donate dollars for dairy through the Tackle Hunger map at map.tacklehunger.org.

Tackle Hunger's mission is uniting all communities to Tackle Hunger. Since 1990, the Souper Bowl of Caring event has used the energy of the Big Game to motivate donations to local food charities. Participants donate 100% of their collection directly to their charity of choice, including food banks, food pantries, soup kitchens, or other local hunger-relief charities. A $25 donation to Tackle Hunger generates $450 for food charities nationwide. To learn more about the Souper Bowl of Caring event and how you can get involved, please visit our website at tacklehunger.org.

PHOTO CUTLINE: TACKLING HUNGER IN AMERICA WITH AMERICA'S DAIRY FARMERS With 13 million food insecure children, national hunger-fighting group Tackle Hunger is partnering with America's dairy farm families to support local efforts to provide highly nutritious dairy foods like milk, cheese and yogurt through the Tackle Hunger map.

