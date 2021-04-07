U.S. Data Center Market Size to Reach Revenues of over USD 96 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this U.S. data center market report.

The U.S. data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 3% during the period 2020−2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

COVID-19 has been a strong catalyst for growth in the US data center investments in 2020, with significant growth in the Northern Virginia , Dallas , Silicon Valley, Chicago , Phoenix , and Atlanta data center market. 45+ hyperscale data centers with a capacity of 15 MW or more were opened or under construction in the US in 2020, contributing to over 70% of the overall investment received. In order to cater to the demand for low latency and additional data storage needs of its users, Facebook is currently investing in 17 data center building across 10 major cities in the US, in 2020. The market is witnessing new entrants such as PointOne, NOVVA, Cirrus Data Services, T-Rex, Archer Data Center, Cirrus Data Services, and Stratus DC Management, who will be major investors in the market during the forecast period. Over 25 states in the US offer specific tax incentives for building data centers, including Virginia , Illinois , Ohio , North Carolina , Alabama , New York , Arizona , and Nebraska .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by IT Infrastructure, Electrical Infrastructure, Mechanical Infrastructure, Cooling Technique, Cooling Systems, General Construction, Tier Standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 6 IT infrastructure providers, 7 data center infrastructure providers, 7 data center contractors, 12 data center investors, and 84 other prominent vendors.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-united-states

U.S. Data Center Market – Segmentation

The IT infrastructure market is growing due to increased investments in hyperscale infrastructure. Servers expect to generate the maximum revenue, followed by storage and network infrastructure segments. The high penetration of artificial intelligence-based infrastructure solutions due to exponential growth in data generation is likely to increase IT infrastructure demand.

The US market is likely to witness innovations in power infrastructure solutions to increase efficiency and reduce operational challenges. Datacenter operators such as Microsoft and vendors namely Rolls Royce Power Systems are exploring fuel-cell alternatives to data center generators due to increased concerns over carbon emissions. The diesel generator market expects to grow in the coming years, where fuel-cell could replace these systems by the end of the forecast period.

Data centers in South Eastern US adopt free-cooling techniques, including chillers and evaporate cooling solutions. Virginia supports up to 5,500 hours of passive-free cooling methods annually, thereby reducing the application of chillers. On the other hand, Alabama and Florida support around 3,500 hours and 3,000 hours of free cooling, respectively. South Eastern US is expected to observe investment in chillers supporting free cooling.

U.S. Data Center Market by IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage

Network

U.S. Data Center Market by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructures

U.S. Data Center Market by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Dry Coolers, & Condensers



Economizer & Evaporative Coolers



Other Units

Racks

Others Mechanical Infrastructure

U.S. Data Center Market by Cooling Technique

Air-based Cooling Technique

Liquid-based Cooling Technique

U.S. Data Center Market by General Construction

Core and Shell Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Engineering and Building Designs

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS

U.S. Data Center Market by Tier Standards

Tier I & II

Tier III

Tier IV

U.S. Data Center Market – Dynamics

About 47 hyperscale data centers were opened or under construction in 2020 and are expected to be operational by June 2021, with significant contributions from Facebook, Vantage Data Centers, QTS Realty Trust, Equinix, Aligned, Stream Data Centers, Digital Realty, Google, Apple, and COPT Data Centers. New entrants in the hyperscale space increased over the last year. In 2020, the market witnessed the entry of many new investors in hyperscale data center spaces that include T-Rex, Archer Data Center, PointOne, and Cirrus Data Services. These new entrants are expected to open the first phase of the facility by 2021. Facebook, which is involved in the development of 16 hyperscale data centers across the country with estimated cumulative investments of around $6.2 billion and total power capacity across all facilities of about 950 MW, is the major contributor. It is followed by Google with projects in Ohio, Texas, Nevada, and Alabama. Google is making an estimated investment of $2.4 billion across four data center facilities, adding a power capacity of around 265 MW in 2020.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

COVID-19 Catalyst to Data Center Growth

Innovative UPS Battery Technologies

Adoption of 200/400GbE Switch Ports

Emergence of QLC NAND Flash Drives

U.S. Data Center Market – Geography

The states in South-Eastern US include Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Florida. The preferred investment locations in South-Eastern US include Virginia, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, owing to strong network connectivity, renewable sources of energy, and tax incentives. South-Eastern US is a developed data center market in the US. In 2020, around 35 data center projects were opened or under development in the region. The corresponding data center investment was over $6.5 billion. Colocation data center providers have a share of over 50% in the overall investment in the region. Colocation data center operators invested over $3.5 billion in the region in 2020, and the rest was contributed by hyperscale data center operators, namely, Facebook, Core Scientific, Apple, Microsoft.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/data-center-market-in-united-states

U.S. Data Center Market by Geography

US

South Eastern US



Western US



South Western US



Mid-Western US



North Eastern US

Key Data Center Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Lenovo

NetApp

Key Data Center Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Key Data Center Contractors

AECOM

CORGAN

DPR CONSTRUCTION

Holder Construction Group

Jacobs Engineering Group

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

Key Data Center Investors

Apple

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

CyrusOne

Compass Datacenters (Root Data Center)

Digital Realty

Equinix

Facebook

Google

Microsoft

NTT Global Data Centers (RagingWire Data Centers)

Switch

Vantage Data Centers

Other Prominent Critical (IT) Infrastructure Providers

AccelStor Technologies

DataDirect Networks (DDN)

FUJITSU

Hitachi Vantara

Huawei Technologies

Infortrend Technology

Inspur

Intel

Micron Technology

MiTAC Holdings

Nimbus Data

Pivot3

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

SAMSUNG

Seagate Technology

Silk Cloud Data Platform (Kaminario)

Super Micro Computer

Synology

Toshiba

VIOLIN (StorCentric)

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron)

Other Prominent Support Infrastructure Providers

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Condair Group

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Data Aire

Delta Electronics (Delta Power Solutions)

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

Hitec Power Protection

KOHLER

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Natron Energy

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Tripp Lite

Yanmar Group (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

Other Prominent Construction Contractors

Arup Group

Balfour Beatty US

BlueScope Construction

Clune Construction

Fluor Corporation

Fortis Construction

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

HDR Architecture

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction Group

Linesight

Morrison Hershfield

Mortenson Construction

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Structure Tone Organization

The Walsh Group

Other Prominent Data Center Investors

Aligned Energy

COPT Data Center Solutions (COPT DCS)

CoreSite Realty

Cyxtera Technologies

DataBank

Data Foundry

DC BLOX

EdgeCore Internet Real Estate

EdgeConneX

Flexential

FIFTEENFORTYSEVEN CRITICAL SYSTEMS REALTY

GIGA Data Centers

H5 DATA CENTERS

Iron Mountain

Quality Technology Services (QTS Realty Trust)

Stream Data Centers

Sabey Data Center

STACK INFRASTRUCTURE

T5 Data Centers

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: [email protected]

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

SOURCE Arizton Advisory & Intelligence