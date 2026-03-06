U.S. Defense Manufacturers Face A Rare Earth Supply Squeeze - OilPrice.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to sources, the Pentagon will prohibit the use of rare earth magnet materials originating from China in U.S. military platforms beginning in 2027. This mandate will have broad implications across the American defense industrial base, requiring manufacturers to verify the origin of the rare earth metals used in their systems, tracing them back to the earliest stages of the processing chain. Companies mentioned in this release include: REalloys Inc. (ALOY), Olin Corporation (NYSE: OLN), The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC), Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII), BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT), TransDigm Group (NYSE: TDG).

Defense giants like Lockheed Martin are overhauling their magnet supply chains to avoid non-compliance in 2027, warning that rare earth sourcing restrictions require traceability down to the mining level across multi-tier supplier networks. Northrop Grumman has issued supplier notices reinforcing magnet-origin requirements and pushing those obligations through its supply chain.

Now, these aerospace and defense behemoths are qualifying compliant suppliers in a market where rare earth processing capacity has been controlled almost exclusively by China for decades.

In Euclid, Ohio, that's all changing. Here, REalloys (ALOY) has achieved a North American first: industrial production of magnet-grade heavy rare earth metals for defense applications.

Where Defense Giants Will Get Their Magnet-Grade Metals

Mountain Pass produces a rare earth concentrate that is separated in California into NdPr oxide. That is a meaningful step in rebuilding domestic capability. But oxide is not the material defense contractors use.

Oxide must be chemically reduced into pure rare earth metal. That metal must then be blended into specific magnet-grade alloys before it can move into permanent magnet production.

For decades, that conversion from oxide to metal has taken place almost entirely in China. Even when ore was mined in the United States, and oxide was separated domestically, the metallurgical step that turns chemistry into usable industrial metal occurred overseas.

REalloys owns the Hoidas Lake rare earth project in Saskatchewan, anchoring primary resource exposure inside Canada. In Greenland, it has signed a long-term non-binding letter of intent covering approximately 15% of future production from the Tanbreez rare earth project–one of the largest heavy and medium rare earth deposits outside China.

In Kazakhstan, non-binding agreements with AltynGroup hope to provide access to material from the Kokbulak project and surrounding concessions. In Brazil, an alliance tied to the Araxá project adds another potential non-Chinese intake stream. Those primary sources are complemented by recycled permanent magnet material and industrial scrap recovered for reprocessing.

All of that feed — mined concentrate and recycled rare earth content — is directed into North American separation and then into metallization at the Euclid facility. Euclid is operating at an industrial scale at the hardest step in the rare earth supply chain.

"Metallization is the least developed part of the value chain outside China. It requires deep, accumulated operating expertise and process control systems capable of managing complex variables in continuous production. Even with capital and strong execution, replicating that capability typically takes three to seven years or more — with meaningful technical and qualification risk," says REalloys co-founder Tim Johnston. "We've already solved the hardest part — proving that rare earth metallization and alloying can be done domestically to the specifications real customers require."

REalloys (ALOY) closes the full mine-to-magnet loop, and just as the doors are about to close on Chinese-origin defense materials.

The National Security Deadline

Industrial capacity is now rising to meet a fixed national security deadline. SRC and REAlloys are targeting roughly 400 tonnes of rare earth metal output annually by the end of 2027, rising toward approximately 600 tonnes as Phase 1 scales. That's the same compliance horizon facing U.S. defense contractors.

The appointment of retired General Jack Keane to the board enhances the strategic elevation of rare earth metallization. Keane served as Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Army and operated at the highest levels of force readiness and procurement oversight. His presence reflects a clear reality: oxide-to-metal conversion is no longer an industrial niche — it is a defense planning variable.

Federal capital is following the same logic. The Export-Import Bank has issued a letter of interest for up to $200 million tied to a rare earth processing buildout connected to this platform. The Defense Production Act provides additional authority to accelerate domestic midstream capacity.

This is no longer a commodity story. It is a capital-backed, deadline-driven restructuring of the defense supply chain, and the companies positioned at the metallurgical layer will determine how smoothly that transition unfolds.

Those elements enter defense production at only one point in the industrial chain: after rare earth oxides are reduced into high-purity metal and alloyed into magnet-grade alloys. That conversion step determines whether a weapon system can be produced and deployed on time with predictable performance. That's what REalloys, in partnership with the SRC, is doing in Euclid, Ohio.

If the West fails to rebuild this layer at scale inside North America and allied jurisdictions, the United States would be operating a forward-deployed military force that still depends on China for its fundamental material inputs.

Production schedules for missiles, aircraft, and naval systems don't shift on a dime. They follow certification, qualification, and metallurgical traceability requirements that take years to establish.

The Buildout Before the Ban

The first chapter restored a capability that had left the continent. The next chapter finances and scales it. REalloys has already proved that North America doesn't need China to convert rare earth oxides into valuable metals. Now it's scaling it all up, with Euclid as the anchor of a broader processing platform that expands upstream into secured feedstock and downstream into magnet production.

The difference between a facility and a platform is measured in throughput. Phase 1 is operational. Euclid is producing rare earth metals today. The current ramp targets roughly 400 tonnes per year of total rare earth metal output by the end of 2027, rising toward approximately 600 tonnes annually as throughput stabilizes. That includes prized dysprosium and terbium — the heavy rare earths that determine high-temperature magnet performance — alongside NdPr metal for permanent magnet strength.

In a market where heavy rare earth supply outside China remains measured in the low thousands of tonnes globally, those volumes establish one of the few scaled heavy rare earth metal production points in North America.

Engineering, site development, and plant construction move through 2026 and 2027 with a defined objective: capture more of the margin stack inside allied jurisdiction.

Capital is now committed to the buildout. The Export-Import Bank's letter of interest for up to $200 million ties sovereign credit capacity to rare earth processing expansion connected to this platform. Defense Production Act authorities add additional channels for capital participation as capacity scales. Capital structure and industrial policy are moving in the same direction.

Plant expansions, financing closings, engineering milestones, and rising tonnage will define the next chapter. REalloys is entering the scale phase.

Here are a number of defense companies to watch closely over the coming months:

Olin Corporation (OLN) serves as the 'indispensable utility' for the entire Western critical minerals and rare earth processing industry. As the world's leading producer of chlor-alkali products, Olin provides the massive volumes of hydrochloric acid and caustic soda required to separate rare earth elements and purify lithium brine. In early 2026, Olin intensified its 'Beyond250' structural cost-reduction program, targeting over $120 million in annual savings to maintain its competitive edge as the primary chemical supplier to the 'Battery Belt' refineries currently coming online across North America.

While Olin faces the typical headwinds of a cyclical commodity market, its 2026 strategy has pivoted toward long-term, high-margin supply agreements with domestic mineral processors who require "just-in-time" chemical logistics.

The Metals Company (TMC) is the global leader in deep-sea mineral exploration, targeting polymetallic nodules on the seafloor of the Clarion-Clipperton Zone in the Pacific Ocean. In January 2026, TMC took a massive step toward commercialization by filing the first-ever consolidated deep-seabed mining application, which would grant them a permit area covering 65,000 $km^2$.

The company's NORI-D project is estimated to contain enough Nickel, Cobalt, Copper, and Manganese to meet the requirements of 280 million electric vehicles, roughly the size of the entire U.S. light vehicle fleet.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) is the largest military shipbuilder in the United States and a cornerstone of the U.S. Navy's fleet modernization strategy. The company builds nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, amphibious assault ships, destroyers, and provides lifecycle support services for the Navy's most complex platforms. These are multi-decade programs with enormous barriers to entry and limited competition.

Recent contract awards tied to aircraft carrier construction and amphibious ship programs have reinforced HII's long-term backlog strength. At the same time, shipyard modernization investments aim to increase production efficiency and meet growing naval demand. As global maritime tensions rise — particularly in the Indo-Pacific and Middle East — naval force projection and fleet expansion have regained strategic urgency.





BWX Technologies ( BWXT) occupies a highly specialized niche within the U.S. defense sector, focusing on nuclear components and fuel systems for naval propulsion. The company manufactures reactor cores and related components used in U.S. Navy submarines and aircraft carriers, placing it at the heart of America's nuclear-powered fleet.

Its work directly supports the Navy's Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarine programs — pillars of U.S. strategic deterrence. These long-cycle programs provide decades of revenue visibility, as nuclear propulsion systems require precision engineering and regulatory oversight that few companies globally can deliver.

TransDigm Group (TDG) is a leading supplier of highly engineered aerospace components used across both military and commercial aircraft platforms. Unlike prime contractors, TransDigm focuses on proprietary components such as actuators, valves, pumps, and control systems — often niche parts with limited competition and strong pricing power.

The company's business model emphasizes aftermarket revenue, where margins are significantly higher than original equipment sales. As military fleets age and require ongoing maintenance, sustainment demand remains steady. At the same time, commercial aviation recovery continues to support aftermarket volumes.

TransDigm's exposure to both defense modernization and long-term fleet sustainment creates a resilient revenue profile. Its components are embedded in legacy aircraft as well as next-generation platforms, ensuring recurring demand throughout multi-decade aircraft lifecycles.

By. Michael Kern

Oilprice Intelligence brings you the inside view on where the next gains will come from, breaking down the market's biggest growth driver with analysis from veteran oilmen and experts. Click here to get this crucial intel for free

Important Disclosure: The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of the company and therefore has an incentive to see the company's stock perform well. We encourage you to conduct your own due diligence and seek the advice of your financial advisor or broker before investing.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This publication contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected continual growth of the featured companies and/or industry. The Publisher notes that statements contained herein that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may affect the companies' actual results of operations. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, changing governmental laws and policies concerning, among other things, recreational and medical cannabis sales, success of the company's proprietary technology, the size and growth of the market for the company's products and services, the company's ability to fund its capital requirements in the near term and long term, pricing pressures, etc.

IMPORTANT NOTICE AND DISCLAIMER

Neither the author nor the publisher, Oilprice.com, was paid to publish this communication concerning REalloys (ALOY). The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares and/or stock options of the featured company and therefore has an incentive to see the featured company's stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com may buy or sell shares of the featured company at any time including at or near the time you receive this communication. This share ownership should be viewed as a major conflict with our ability to be unbiased. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Neither this communication nor the Publisher purport to provide a complete analysis of any company or its financial position. The Publisher is not, and does not purport to be, a broker-dealer or registered investment adviser. This communication is not, and should not be construed to be, personalized investment advice directed to or appropriate for any particular investor. Any investment should be made only after consulting a professional investment advisor and only after reviewing the financial statements and other pertinent corporate information about the company. Further, readers are advised to read and carefully consider the Risk Factors identified and discussed in the advertised company's SEC, SEDAR and/or other government filings. Investing in securities is speculative and carries a high degree of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This communication is based on information generally available to the public and does not contain any material, non-public information. The information on which it is based is believed to be reliable. Nevertheless, the Publisher cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY

By reading this communication, you acknowledge that you have read and understand this disclaimer, and further that to the greatest extent permitted under law, you release the Publisher, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

TERMS OF USE

By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions, please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Oilprice.com is the Publisher's trademark. All other trademarks used in this communication are the property of their respective trademark holders. The Publisher is not affiliated, connected, or associated with, and is not sponsored, approved, or originated by, the trademark holders unless otherwise stated. No claim is made by the Publisher to any rights in any third-party trademarks.

OilPrice.com

+44 203 239 4080

[email protected]

SOURCE OilPrice.com