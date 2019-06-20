US Demand for Bicycles to Increase 1.4% Per Year in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for bicycles in the US is forecast to rise 1.4% per annum in nominal terms through 2023, according to Bicycles: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Bicycle producers stand to benefit from growing demand for premium bicycles among avid cyclists, and purchases of these discretionary products will be supported by advances in disposable personal income. The perception of cycling as a means of combating inactivity and obesity, particularly for children, will also drive growth. The growing network of protected bike lanes and trails in many urban areas will also promote the activity. However, further advances will be limited as many people abstain from cycling due to safety concerns and as bicycles compete with other forms of exercise and recreation for consumer dollars and time.

More information about the report is available at:

https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Bicycles-United-States-FF90030/?progid=91541

These and other key insights are featured in Bicycles: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US bicycle demand in units and in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand in volume and value terms is segmented by product in terms of wheel diameter:

smaller than 20 inches

20 inches

24 inches

26 inches or larger

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

This report encompasses non-motorized bicycles and a small number of other cycle types such as unicycles and tricycles. Electric bicycles and electric scooters, and separately sold accessories, components, and tires are excluded from the scope of this report. Re-exports of bicycles are excluded from demand and trade figures.

