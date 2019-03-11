US Demand for Extensive Green Roofing Systems is Forecast to Grow 11% Annually Through 2023

CLEVELAND, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for extensive green roofing systems is forecast to grow 11% per year to $155 million in 2023. Extensive systems will continue to account for the majority of vegetative roofing installations, supported by their ability to meet stormwater retention standards and other green building codes, reduce energy bills, and/or contribute to LEED points at a significantly lower cost than intensive assemblies. These and other trends are presented in Green (Vegetative) Roofing, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

More information about this study is here: https://www.freedoniagroup.com/industry-study/green-vegetative-roofing-3679.htm

Extensive systems are most often recommended for retrofit projects due to their significantly lighter weight than intensive green roofs. They are also frequently favored for use in harsh, arid climates, which benefit from these systems' lower maintenance and limited irrigation needs.

Through 2023, demand for complete green (vegetative) roofing systems is forecast to increase 11% per year to $278 million (16.9 million square feet). The most significant advances are projected for cities that have adopted legislation mandating green roof installations and/or that offer related incentives (such as green infrastructure funding or credits for stormwater treatment fees).

Green (Vegetative) Roofing (published 11/2018, 180 pages) is available for $3900 from The Freedonia Group.

About The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com – The Freedonia Group is a leading international industrial research company publishing more than 100 studies annually. Since 1985, we have provided research to customers ranging in size from global conglomerates to one-person consulting firms. More than 90% of the industrial companies in the Fortune 500 use Freedonia Group research to help with their strategic planning. Additional Construction & Building Products studies can be purchased at www.freedoniagroup.com, www.marketresearch.com and www.profound.com.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

