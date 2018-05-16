US Demand for Leather and Fur Products to Reach $13.1 Billion in 2022

CLEVELAND, May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for leather, fur, and allied products is forecast to reach $13.1 billion in 2022, according to Leather & Fur Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from increases in consumer incomes and relevant spending over the forecast period. Additional factors supporting demand growth include product developments, marketing initiatives, and price increases. Demand for leather goods outpaced non-leather good demand over the 2007-2017 period, in part because the prices of leather products often see faster increases due to their premium image.

More information about the report is available at https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Leather-Fur-Products-United-States-FF15015/

US demand for luggage, the largest product segment, is projected to grow 1.8% annually to 2022. This segment encompasses leather and allied products that are typically used to pack personal belongings for traveling. Consumers' increasingly casual style preferences will support demand for backpacks and similarly casual products over more traditional items such as attaché cases and briefcases. Long replacement cycles are also expected to prevent further advances, and consumer brand loyalty will remain relatively low.

These and other key insights are featured in Leather & Fur Products: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US leather, fur, and allied product demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

leather luggage

non-leather luggage

leather women's handbags and purses

non-leather women's handbags and purses

leather personal goods

non-leather personal goods

leather and fur apparel

other leather and fur products such as animal collars, belts, and gloves

Total shipments are segmented by product as follows:

luggage

women's handbags and purses

personal goods

leather and fur apparel

other leather and fur products such as animal collars, belts, and gloves

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total shipments, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

