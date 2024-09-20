US Demand for Packaging for Refrigerated Pet Food to Grow Over 20% Annually Through 2028

Pet owners are increasingly looking for fresh, healthier foods for their pets.

CLEVELAND, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Freedonia Group, US Pet Food Packaging, demand for packaging for refrigerated (chilled) pet food and treats is forecast to increase more than 20% annually to $152 million in 2028, with units increasing to 784 million. Growth will be the fastest of any pet food format. Demand for refrigerated pet food has expanded substantially in recent years as pet owners increasingly seek fresh, healthier foods for their pets.

Freshpet continues to dominate production of refrigerated pet food, with most fresh food companies entering the frozen market. However, in December 2021, CESAR partnered with Walmart to launch its FRESH CHEF line of refrigerated dog food rolls (chubs).

Refrigerated pet food is heavily skewed toward dogs, with dog food accounting for 96% of refrigerated pet food packaging sales in 2023. Dogs eat much larger volumes of food in general, have a wider variety of dietary preferences, and can tolerate a broader range of ingredients compared to cats. This flexibility allows for more diverse formulations in refrigerated dog food.

Freshpet entered the refrigerated cat food market in the early 2010s. Cat food represents a small share of the company's overall sales but operates as the only major seller of these products. Refrigerated dog and cat food are generally packaged similarly, with dog food coming in larger sizes to match their higher caloric needs.

Refrigerated pet food is primarily focused on dogs and cats at this time, and sales of fresh refrigerated products for other pets is currently negligible. However, based on the success of refrigerated foods for dogs and cats, there is a growing interest in offering fresh food such as salads, veggies, and grains for other animals as well, particularly small pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs, birds, and some exotic pets.

If you cite the study, please send us a link to the article and we will reciprocate on our product page.

About The Freedonia Group

The Freedonia Group is a premier international business research company, providing clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. The Freedonia Group's brands also include Packaged Facts, a trusted provider of consumer market research on food & beverage, pet products and services, demographics, and financial services, and Simba Information, the leading authority for market intelligence and forecasts on the education and professional publishing industries. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

SOURCE The Freedonia Group