US Demand for Pharmaceuticals to Reach $306 billion in 2021

CLEVELAND, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for pharmaceuticals in the US is forecast to total $306 billion in 2021, according to Pharmaceuticals: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Gains will reflect high-value new product introductions, a steadily aging population, a rising occurrence of diseases and disorders, and trends favoring the use of medication over more costly patient procedures.

Demand for biological products is projected to rise at the fastest pace of any segment, due to the launch of several new biologics and broadening market penetration via biosimilar introductions. Meanwhile, demand for anti-infective pharmaceuticals is projected to see the steepest decline of any segment, due to waning revenues from hepatitis C treatments.

These and other key insights are featured in Pharmaceuticals: United States. This report forecasts to 2021 US (including Puerto Rico) demand for pharmaceuticals for human use in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:

Compounded pharmaceutical demand is also segmented by therapeutic class as follows:

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, trade, and the various segments are provided in annual series from 2006 to 2016.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

