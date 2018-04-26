US Demand for Phosphate Rock to Reach 28.9 Million Metric Tons in 2022

CLEVELAND, April 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US phosphate rock demand is forecast to total 28.9 million metric tons in 2022, according to Phosphate Rock: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Increasing demand for US-produced fertilizer in export markets and an uptick in domestic fresh vegetable production will support gains.

Demand for phosphate rock in fertilizers is projected to remain the largest of any segment through 2022. Advances will be driven by an expected uptick in fresh vegetable, fruit, and nut production projected through 2022.

These and other key insights are featured in Phosphate Rock: United States. This report forecasts to 2022 US phosphate rock demand and mine production in metric tons. Total demand is segmented by market in terms of:

diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilizer

monoammonium phosphate (MAP) fertilizer

other fertilizers such as triple superphosphate (TSP) and ammonium polyphosphate

animal feed

other markets such as food and beverage, and industrial applications

To illustrate historical trends, total demand, total mine production, and the various demand segments are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.

