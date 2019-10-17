US Demand for Power Transmission Components to Grow 2.0% Yearly in Nominal Terms to 2023

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- US demand for power transmission components is forecast to grow 2.0% yearly in nominal terms through 2023, according to Power Transmission Components: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Suppliers will benefit from increases in domestic output of durable products such as machinery and motor vehicles that incorporate power transmission components. Durable goods shipments are expected to grow 2.3% per year through 2023. Export opportunities will continue to emerge for high-tech machinery and other products made domestically, which will drive demand for power transmission components. In addition, ongoing technological developments will boost replacement demand for more efficient and higher-priced products. However, rising imports of machinery and other equipment containing power transmission components are expected to continue to restrain demand growth for products manufactured domestically.

More information about the report is available at: https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Power-Transmission-Components-United-States-FF70010/?progid=91541

Shipments of power transmission components from US factories are projected to rise 1.6% annually through 2023. Increases in manufacturing in both domestic and export markets will support growth in output. Rising industrial output in regions such as Asia fuels demand for US-made machinery. Growth in shipments will lag that of demand due to rising import penetration from manufacturers in Mexico and countries in the Asia/Pacific region.

These and other key insights are featured in Power Transmission Components: United States. This report forecasts to 2023 US power transmission component demand and shipments in nominal US dollars at the manufacturer level. Total demand and shipments are segmented by product in terms of:

motor vehicle transmissions and powertrain parts

ball and roller bearings

gears and gearboxes

mechanical power transmission products

To illustrate historical trends, total demand; total shipments; the various segments; trade; and US firm, establishment, and employment data are provided in annual series from 2008 to 2018.

Excluded from the scope of this report are automotive engine bearings as well as flexure, fluid, and magnetic bearing products. Also excluded are related bearing hardware such as adaptor and withdrawal sleeves, locknuts and washers, lubricators, and retaining plates. In addition, certain types of power transmission components (e.g., ball, swivel, and universal joints) for use in aerospace equipment are excluded from the scope of this report, although bearings for aerospace equipment are included in the bearings segment. Re-exports of power transmission components are excluded from demand and trade figures.

About Freedonia Focus Reports

Each month, The Freedonia Group – a division of MarketResearch.com – publishes over 20 new or updated Freedonia Focus Reports, providing fresh, unbiased analysis on a wide variety of markets and industries. Published in 20-30 pages, Focus Report coverage ranges from raw materials to finished manufactured goods and related services such as freight and construction. Additional Industrials reports can be purchased at Freedonia Focus Reports or MarketResearch.com.

Analysis is intended to guide the busy reader through pertinent topics in rapid succession, including:

total historical market size and industry output

segmentation by products and markets

identification of market drivers, constraints, and key indicators

segment-by-segment outlook in five-year forecasts

a survey of the supply base

suggested resources for further study

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.684.9600

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

SOURCE The Freedonia Group

Related Links

https://www.freedoniagroup.com

