US Demand for Soybean Products to Reach 45.9 Million Tons in 2022
Increasing Agricultural Output and Manufacturing Activity Expected to Drive Demand
CLEVELAND, May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- US soybean product demand is forecast to total 45.9 million tons in 2022, according to Soybean Products: United States, a report recently released by Freedonia Focus Reports. Given the varied uses of soybean products, suppliers will benefit from expected increases in US livestock inventory – for which soybean meal serves as a food source – and an uptick in manufacturing activity, which are in turn bolstered by population growth and consumer spending.
More information about the report is available at
https://www.freedoniafocusreports.com/Soybean-Products-United-States-FF10021/
Demand for soybean products in animal feed is projected to remain the largest segment through 2022. Domestic suppliers will benefit from the upward trend in livestock inventory projected through 2022.
These and other key insights are featured in Soybean Products: United States. This report forecasts US soybean product demand in short tons and US dollars (based on farm-level prices) to 2022. Total demand is segmented by product in terms of:
- soybean meal
- soybean oil
Total demand is also segmented by application as follows:
- animal feed
- food and beverage
- biodiesel
- industrial
To illustrate historical trends, total demand, the various segments, and trade are provided in annual series from 2007 to 2017.
