U.S. Department of Agriculture Renews $2.5M Partnership With Thurgood Marshall College Fund For HBCU Internship Program

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is proud to announce today the continued partnership with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement (OPPE) Thurgood Marshall College Fund-USDA Internship Program totaling $2.5 million.

Secretary Sonny Perdue established the Office of Partnerships and Public Engagement to rapidly expand outreach to America's agricultural community and facilitate greater access to USDA programs and serve as the lead agent for USDA partnership and outreach activities. The partnership was originally created with USDA's Office of Advocacy and Outreach, whose programs are now a component of the OPPE.

TMCF will continue to help assist the USDA achieve its goal in attracting a cross section of candidates into careers in agriculture and other related disciplines, while offering TMCF member-school students opportunities to develop their professional goals and build practical work experience. The TMCF Internship Program includes 10-week summer sessions, 15-week spring sessions and 15-week fall sessions designed to employ selected internship recipients and diverse candidates from TMCF member-schools.

Breanna Guinyard, a 2018 TMCF-USDA intern, stated, "During the internship, I have developed better problem-solving skills and networking techniques. I can now advance in my field and have insight into how the USDA operates. I'm very confident that this experience has granted me the tools I need to be successful as a full-time USDA employee in the future."

This unique paid internship program affords Historically Black College and University (HBCU) students the opportunity to intern in USDA offices around the country, expanding their geographic worldview by living and working in locations that have included: Washington, DC; Ames, IA; Miami, FL; Idaho Falls, ID; Harlingen, TX; Ft. Collins, CO; Burlington, VT; Wells, ME; St. Paul, MN; Lewisburg, WV; Columbia, SC; Okemos, MI; Pittstown, NJ; Nashville, TN; Greenville, NC; Amherst MA; Harrisburg, PA, and, Port Allen, LA.

"The USDA has proven to be one of TMCF's strongest Federal Government partners, and the TMCF-USDA internship program has been one of our most popular offerings for our students," said Harry L. Williams, TMCF president & CEO. "In 2018, we had over 1,400 applicants for this competitive program where we selected 66 scholars to intern."

For more information on TMCF programs, please visit: www.tmcf.org.

ABOUT THE THURGOOD MARSHALL COLLEGE FUND (TMCF)

Established in 1987, the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) is the nation's largest organization exclusively representing the Black College Community. TMCF member-schools include the publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities and Predominantly Black Institutions, enrolling nearly 80% of all students attending black colleges and universities. Through scholarships, capacity building and research initiatives, innovative programs and strategic partnerships, TMCF is a vital resource in the K-12 and higher education space. The organization is also the source of top employers seeking top talent for competitive internships and good jobs.

TMCF is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, charitable organization. For more information about TMCF, visit: www.tmcf.org.

SOURCE Thurgood Marshall College Fund

Related Links

http://www.tmcf.org

