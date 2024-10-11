U.S. Department of Commerce Announces 2024 Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award Winners!

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United States Secretary of Commerce, the Honorable Gina Raimondo, today announced the 2024 winners of the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the highest award for performance excellence presented in the nation and the only award presented by the President of the United States.

The Baldrige Award has returned after a two-year re-design in which the award criteria were updated to focus on organizational resilience. "The 2024 Baldrige Award recipients are role-model organizations that are helping us address some of our nation's most critical needs, and they demonstrate the resilient spirit of the American people," said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "These five awardees are bettering the lives of American workers, strengthening our infrastructure, and improving the quality of life in communities across the nation. Each awardee demonstrates how the Baldrige process makes it possible for any type of organization to achieve excellence on behalf of the people and communities they serve."

"The next chapter of Baldrige has begun," remarked Al Faber, President and CEO of the Baldrige Foundation. "For more than 30+ years the Baldrige Framework has helped organizations of every size, and from all sectors of the economy, improve their performance. Now, we look to the future with great confidence in the Baldrige Framework's ability to continue driving performance excellence, and to help identify national role models for resiliency and long-term success."

The 2024 Baldrige Award winners are:

Baldrige Award recipients will be recognized during a formal ceremony in Baltimore, Maryland, in the spring of 2025. The ceremony will be followed by the Quest for Excellence Conference®, where Baldrige Award recipients and other leading organizations share best practices and innovations that can help any organization improve.

"The Baldrige Foundation is immensely proud to have been the private sector partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program over the past 30 years," concluded Faber, "and we look forward to our continued partnership over the next 30 years and beyond with great excitement and commitment.

Now more than ever, Baldrige remains America's best investment!"

For more information, contact: Mark Wayda, 614-600-0432 or at [email protected].

About The Foundation for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, Inc.

The Baldrige Foundation was created as the private partner to the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program in 1988. Its mission is to ensure the long-term financial viability of the Baldrige Performance Excellence Program and to support organizational performance excellence throughout the U.S. and the world. The Baldrige Program located at NIST within the U.S. Department of Commerce, is a separate entity and is solely responsible for managing and administering the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award. For more information on the Baldrige Award process please visit: https://www.nist.gov/baldrige/baldrige-award.

