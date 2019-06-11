U.S. Department of Commerce Announces Preliminary Results in Eleventh Administrative Review of the Antidumping Order on Steam Activated Carbon from China, Says Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

WASHINGTON, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced its preliminary antidumping margins calculated in connection with the eleventh annual administrative review of the antidumping duty order on steam activated carbon from the People's Republic of China, noted Kelley Drye & Warren, LLP, counsel to domestic activated carbon manufacturers. Activated carbon is used in drinking water, wastewater, odor control, and pollution abatement applications.

The specific preliminary margins calculated by the Commerce Department are as follows:

Carbon Activated Tianjin Co., Ltd.: $1.65/kg.

Datong Juqiang Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.: $4.33/kg.

Separate Rate Respondents: $3.90/kg.

(includes: Beijing Pacific Activated Carbon Products Co., Ltd.; Jacobi Carbons AB; Ningxia Guanghua Cherishmet Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.; Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon Co., Ltd.; Ningxia Mineral & Chemical Limited; and Shanxi Sincere Industrial Co., Ltd.)

PRC-Wide Rate: $2.42/kg.

These margins reflect the Commerce Department's preliminary calculations of the antidumping duty rates to be assessed by U.S. Customs and Border Protection ("CBP") for shipments by the companies identified above that entered the United States between April 1, 2017 and March 31, 2018. These margins are subject to change in the final determination, which is currently scheduled to be issued in October 2019, and can be extended until December 2019.

John M. Herrmann, lead counsel to the domestic industry said, "The antidumping order continues to be effective in ensuring fair competition with imports of activated carbon from China." Mr. Herrmann added, "We will continue our efforts to ensure the effectiveness of the antidumping order, including aggressive efforts to thwart various evasion schemes."

The petitioners in this case are Calgon Carbon Corporation and Cabot Norit Americas Inc. They are represented in this investigation by John M. Herrmann, R. Alan Luberda, and Melissa M. Brewer of Kelley Drye & Warren LLP.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP