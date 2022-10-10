US Department of Defense C4ISR Budget Requests Report 2022: Top 10 Programs for 2023 - Air Force/Space Force, Army, Joint, Navy/Marine Corps

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US Department of Defense C4ISR, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research service focuses on US Department of Defense (DoD) command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) budget spending. The study includes research, development, test, and evaluation; procurement; operations and maintenance; and other services.



C4ISR spending for the fiscal year 2023 DoD budget request is the foundation of this research. The DoD C4ISR 2023 budget request covers Army, Navy/Marine Corps, Air Force/Space Force, and joint service spending plans and major program spending requests. The base year for financial spending is 2021, and the market forecast is from 2022 to 2027.



Electronic warfare programs are included because of the close operational and technical relationship across C4ISR sectors. Growth Opportunities for research and development, procurement, and operations and maintenance are also outlined in this study.



This study is not an inventory of US DoD C4ISR system types, numbers, technical specifications, or platform installations. Program segmentation, inclusion, large multiyear programs, and funding forecasts are at the analyst's discretion.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Department of Defense C4ISR Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Conclusions and Future Outlook

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Notes, Purpose and Overview

Market Segmentation

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Spending Forecast

Program Funding by Department

Program Funding by Category

Program Funding by Segment

Top 10 Air Force/Space Force Programs for 2023

Top 10 Army Programs for 2023

Top 10 Joint Programs for 2023

Top 10 Navy/Marine Corps Programs for 2023

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Research & Development

Growth Opportunity 2: Procurement

Growth Opportunity 3: Operations and Maintenance Services

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8hq17s

