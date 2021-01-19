US Department of Defense selects Pharm-Olam as CRO for Adalimumab COVID Therapeutic Trial

"We are pleased to have been selected by the DOD to conduct this important clinical trial and support the development of countermeasures to help those infected by COVID-19," said Jamie Sischo, Pharm-Olam's Vice President of Government Programs. "The Adalimumab COVID Therapeutic Trial will test the safety and efficacy of a treatment for pandemic sufferers. Further, this agreement expands our dedication and commitment to slowing and stopping the effects of COVID-19 and adds to our growing portfolio of federally funded clinical trials, including support for Operation Warp Speed (OWS)."

Pharm-Olam has been selected by the U.S. Department of Defense as CRO to support the Adalimumab COVID Therapeutic Trial.

"Repurposing an existing FDA-approved drug product for potential application as a COVID-19 treatment, and possibly as a medical countermeasure for future biothreats, is an exciting and smart endeavor that the DOD fully supports," said Dr. Jason Roos, the Joint Program Executive Officer for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense. "This investment should allow us to save time and lower costs as we rapidly seek safe and effective treatments to combat this disease, which is a significant threat to both the warfighter and the world."

Pharm-Olam has worked with and augmented the efforts of a variety of government entities, including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and National Institutes of Health (NIH), the DOD and several non-governmental organizations. Pharm-Olam also holds membership in the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium and has a strong history of drug development related to medical countermeasures.

ABOUT PHARM-OLAM LLC

Pharm-Olam is a global clinical research organization that delivers right-sized trial services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, government, and public health organizations around the world. They specialize in small molecule therapies and biologics in oncology-hematology, rare disease, allergy, autoimmune, infectious disease, and vaccines. Founded in 1994, with operations in 60 countries, this CRO goes the distance to create a healthier world through agile, innovative, and customized solutions for Phase I-IV research. Learn how Pharm-Olam helps studies succeed at www.pharm-olam.com.

