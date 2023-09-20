U.S. DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION KICKS OFF LARGEST FEDERALLY FUNDED SHOWCASE OF EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY

Institute of Education Sciences to host more than one thousand D.C. students and 150 teams of EdTech developers at 9th Annual ED Games Expo

WASHINGTON, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Department of Education's Institute of Education Sciences (IES) launches the 9th annual, multi-day ED Games Expo, the largest, federally funded public showcase of education technology (EdTech) at the Kennedy Center REACH in Washington, D.C.

Over 1,000 educators and students from 48 DC-area classrooms, grades 1-12 will attend Master Class lessons to engage in collaborative learning experiences through game-based role-playing activities such as Hats and Ladders ; hands-on creating including FabMaker , and Smart Girls HQ ; and through immersive experiences about science, civics, math, reading and more through NewtonAR , WaterWays , or Inside the Cells . Students and teachers will also experience tabletop demos to engage in one-on-one personalized EdTech learning experiences.

"The ED Games Expo is a unique opportunity to see how seed funding from IES grows into cutting-edge innovations that can transform instruction and learning," says IES Director Mark Schneider. "The technology at the ED Games Expo has the potential to affect schools across the country and ensure our learners fully recover from the instructional time lost during the pandemic."

Starting today, September 20, at 5:30 p.m. EST, the Expo will be open to the public and free to attend. Registered attendees will learn about the EdTech innovations, meet face-to-face with developers, test new learning technologies, and attend engaging performances. The tabletop demonstrations of EdTech products are led by over 150 teams of government-funded innovators. Tonight's event will also include a series of presentations and performances by guests including Theo and Cleo from Between the Lions, Molly from Denali of PBS Kids, Filament Games with Roblox, Future Engineers with EXPLR Media, and Muzology with industry artist Adara.

Tomorrow, September 21, IES will host an Innovation Day where EdTech developers and researchers, government representatives, and members of the public interested in education research will have the opportunity to attend sessions in the morning focusing on IES investments in transformative education research, scaling, and the modernization of research and development infrastructure. IES Office Hours will be held in the afternoon to give members of the public an opportunity to learn more about IES's vision to achieve impact at scale.

Also tomorrow, the ED Games Expo will feature Science is Cool , a virtual session open to the public at 12:00 p.m. EST. This full day of virtual professional development will broadcast live from the ED Games Expo and will include renowned developers and STEM education experts who will share their classroom technologies and demonstrate how art and design were used in creating them.

For a detailed event agenda and to register for individual sessions, visit https://ies.ed.gov/sbir/EdGamesExpo.asp

About the Institute of Education Sciences

The Institute of Education Sciences (IES) is the statistics, research, and evaluation arm of the U.S. Department of Education. IES is an independent and nonpartisan organization that was created by the Education Sciences Reform Act (ESRA) of 2002. IES is the nation's leading source of rigorous education research, evaluation, and statistics, and consists of four centers. The four centers of IES are the National Center for Education Research (NCER), the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), the National Center for Education Evaluation and Regional Assistance (NCEE), and the National Center for Special Education Research (NCSER). For more information about the Institute of Education Sciences please visit https://ies.ed.gov

