U.S. Department of Energy Awards $900 Million Contract to General Matter to Supply Domestic High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium

American Enrichment Company Selected to Expand the U.S. Nuclear Fuel Supply Chain

PADUCAH, Ky., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Under a $900 million contract, General Matter will fuel America's advanced reactors with American enriched uranium.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has awarded General Matter a $900 million Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract to build and operate High-Assay Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) enrichment capacity for advanced U.S. commercial and government nuclear fuel needs.

Under the ten-year, milestone-based contract, General Matter will build domestic HALEU enrichment capacity for the advanced reactors that will fuel the next generation of American nuclear power.

This contract marks a critical milestone in reestablishing domestic enrichment capacity. Currently, our nation cannot make its own fuel to power advanced nuclear reactors: only Russia and China make the commercial-scale HALEU that advanced nuclear reactors need, putting America's energy and national security at risk.

Rebuilding U.S. domestic enrichment capacity will reduce reliance on foreign providers, strengthen the nation's nuclear industrial base, and lower energy costs for utilities and consumers.

"This investment in American technology and operations for scalable, clean nuclear power is a defining moment for American energy security and dominance," said Scott Nolan, CEO of General Matter. "We look forward to working with our partners at the Department of Energy to deliver on this urgent national need."

General Matter will fulfill this contract through its commercial enrichment facility at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Kentucky. This site once powered America's atomic energy program and is now being reindustrialized under a multi-decade lease agreement with the Department of Energy, announced in August, to restore enrichment operations on U.S. soil.

Equipment for Paducah operations will be manufactured at General Matter's facilities in California and at a larger project outside the state.

"President Trump is catalyzing a resurgence in the nation's nuclear energy sector to strengthen American security and prosperity," said Secretary of Energy Chris Wright. "Today's awards show that this Administration is committed to restoring a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain capable of producing the nuclear fuels needed to power the reactors of today and the advanced reactors of tomorrow."

"General Matter is making the largest investment ever in Western Kentucky with nearly $1.5 billion that will create 140 new jobs for our people, and I am thrilled to see this project move forward with today's news," said Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. "Congratulations to the entire General Matter team, Paducah and our commonwealth as we celebrate this important milestone together." Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

"The Paducah community has long held a critical role in advancing U.S. national security and is poised, yet again, to be a national leader in energy production. On behalf of the community, I spoke directly with U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright about the importance of Paducah and future activities at the site. Expanding domestic nuclear energy will support jobs in the area and strengthen our nation's energy independence," said Senator Mitch McConnell, who helped secure this federal funding to help expand U.S. production of enriched uranium.

"Paducah has a proud nuclear history, and this project will build upon that legacy," shared Senator Rand Paul. "This facility will bring energy abundance, job creation, and long-term economic growth to the Commonwealth. I commend General Matter for this investment as they work to unleash American energy and look forward to seeing the benefits this contract will bring to Kentucky and the broader region."

"This announcement is a major win for Kentucky and our nation's energy future," said Congressman James Comer. "Reestablishing nuclear fuel enrichment at the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant will bring over $1 billion in private investment, create high-quality jobs, and restore a site vital to America's energy and national security. I'm proud to support this project, which will strengthen our local economy, lower energy costs, and establish Paducah as a leader in the next generation of reliable nuclear power. I will continue fighting in Washington to keep the Paducah area at the forefront of nuclear innovation."

The Paducah facility will supply a significant portion of the nation's advanced nuclear fuel needs, saving U.S. utilities hundreds of millions of dollars annually and providing a secure, domestic alternative to foreign uranium sources.

"Nothing gets made without fuel," Nolan added. "Our mission is to restore our country's ability to make nuclear fuel, to meet this century's challenges and power our national ambitions."

About General Matter: General Matter is enriching uranium in America to reshore nuclear fuel production and power the American energy production needed to lead in AI, manufacturing, and other critical industries. General Matter is backed by Founders Fund, the first institutional investor in SpaceX, Palantir, and Anduril. The company brings together a team of American experts and engineers, recruited from across the U.S. with deep backgrounds in nuclear, tech, and government. Their work is designed to reduce U.S. dependence on foreign fuel and power America's future.

For more information on General Matter, visit generalmatter.com .

SOURCE General Matter