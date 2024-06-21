US Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm Tours American Battery Technology Company Commercial Facilities

RENO, Nev., June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ: ABAT), an integrated critical battery materials company that is commercializing its technologies for both primary battery minerals manufacturing and secondary minerals lithium-ion battery recycling, hosted U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm and members of her staff at its commercial lithium-ion battery recycling facility earlier this week. The tour follows American Battery Technology Company's (ABTC) recent announcement of its first successful manufacturing of lithium hydroxide from its first-of-kind, Nevada-based claystone integrated demonstration plant that was constructed with support from a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm addresses members of the American Battery Technology Company and tour guests at its commercial recycling facility and Nevada-based claystone integrated demonstration plant. American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert shows U.S. Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm battery metal products, including lithium, made from the company’s first-of-kind technologies utilized in its lithium ion battery recycling operations.

"I'm very proud of our team for constructing and commissioning ahead of schedule our multi-tonne per day demonstration system for the manufacturing of battery grade lithium hydroxide from our own Nevada-based sedimentary claystone resource," stated American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. "It was an especially proud moment to have Secretary Granholm come onsite to tour this demonstration facility, to review our progress on scaling this technology even further to our commercial scale refinery with support from an additional U.S. DOE grant, and to have so many of our strategic partners and stakeholders onsite to galvanize our path forward and align to establishing a true US closed-loop battery supply chain."

During the visit, Secretary Granholm toured ABTC's lithium hydroxide from claystone demonstration facility, its lithium-ion battery recycling plant, and met several ABTC strategic partners and stakeholder leaders who participated in the tour and events.

The tour started with ABTC's lithium hydroxide from claystone demonstration facility highlighting the company's integrated, first-of-kind process train specifically designed to access the lithium in these types of US-based unconventional resources to produce a low-cost and low environmental impact lithium hydroxide monohydrate product (LiOH) that meets the rigorous specifications for use in high energy density battery cathode manufacturing. While the U.S. does not hold large deposits of conventional lithium resources, such as hard rock ores and lithium-rich brines, it does have significant amounts of lithium held in unconventional deposits, such as sedimentary claystone resources. To date, attempts to produce battery-grade lithium products from these vast quantities of lithium-bearing unconventional sedimentary resources have utilized processes that were designed for conventional hard rock or brine-based resources, and as a result were not economically competitive.

With its demonstration facility now operational, ABTC is working to further evolve this technology by constructing a commercial-scale 30,000 tonnes lithium hydroxide per year refinery utilizing this system design directly at its Tonopah Flats Lithium Project, which has been identified as one of the largest lithium resources in the U.S. In October 2022, ABTC was selected for an additional competitively awarded $57.5 million grant from the U.S. DOE for a $115M project to support the construction of this commercial refinery. ABTC has engaged one of the premier global construction firms, Black & Veatch, for the engineering, procurement, and construction of this commercial-scale lithium hydroxide refinery.

After touring the LiOH pilot plant, the Secretary viewed the commercial lithium-ion battery recycling operations. The ABTC recycling facility utilizes a first-of-kind integrated set of recycling processes based on a strategic de-manufacturing approach that utilizes a deconstruction process combined with a targeted selective hydrometallurgical process. This system is agnostic to feedstock form factors and can process lithium-ion batteries and manufacturing scrap of a variety of sizes and shapes, and with a wide range of internal chemistries. The first phase of the recycling process produces recycled products that includes copper, aluminum, steel, a lithium intermediate, and a black mass intermediate material, and the integrated second phase further refines these materials into battery grade nickel sulfate, cobalt sulfate, manganese sulfate, and lithium hydroxide.

Several strategic partners and civic leaders joined the tour, including:

Tom Burns , Executive Director, Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development

, Executive Director, Governor's Office of Economic Development Andrew Clinger , Vice President for Administration & Finance, University of Nevada , Reno

, Vice President for Administration & Finance, University of , Jessica Diss, Northern Nevada Legislative Director, Office of Senator Cortez-Masto

Jon Dunham, AVP, Managing Director of Mining & Metals, Black & Veatch

Joni Eastley, Tonopah Main Street and Tonopah Town Board, Vice Chair

Mridul Gautam, Vice President of Innovation and Research, University of Nevada , Reno

, Brady Hays, Sr. Vice President & Executive Managing Director, Energy Resources, Process Industries, Mining and Manufacturing, Black & Veatch

Vice President & Executive Managing Director, Energy Resources, Process Industries, Mining and Manufacturing, Black & Veatch Benjamin Knudsen , Vice President Research, North America, BASF

, Vice President Research, North America, BASF Jackie Pierrott , VP of Government Affairs, Nevada Battery Coalition

, VP of Government Affairs, Nevada Battery Coalition Kristen Wahl, Director of Energy Justice and Workforce Readiness for Advanced Energy Technologies, Argonne National Laboratory

Bringing first-of-kind technologies to market, ABTC's battery recycling and primary battery metals commercialization efforts support the buildout of a domestically-sourced battery metals circular supply chain. ABTC has been selected for several competitive grant awards supporting the advancement and commercialization of its first-of-kind technologies for both recycling and primary LiOH manufacturing.

U.S. DOE Investments in ABTC Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

U.S. DOE Investments in ABTC Lithium Hydroxide (LIOH) from Claystone Manufacturing

October 2021 : ABTC was selected for a $4.5 million project from the U.S. DOE for the demonstration of battery-grade lithium hydroxide precursor production from Nevada claystone resources, with federal cost share of $2.27 million .

ABTC was selected for a project from the U.S. DOE for the demonstration of battery-grade lithium hydroxide precursor production from claystone resources, with federal cost share of . October 2022 : ABTC was selected for a $115 million project from the U.S. DOE to construct a commercial-scale lithium hydroxide refinery, with a federal cost share of $57 million .

