U.S. Department of Energy Selects TVA to Advance Next-Gen Nuclear Energy

DOE selected TVA to receive a $400 million grant to accelerate deployment of the nation's first Gen III + SMR. The funding supports U.S. energy leadership, helping grow a domestic supply chain and workforce for next-generation nuclear technology.

TVA's project will serve as a national model, demonstrating how advanced nuclear can deliver reliable and affordable energy at scale.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tennessee Valley Authority's application has been selected for a $400 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to accelerate the deployment of the nation's first Generation III+ Small Modular Reactor at TVA's Clinch River nuclear site in East Tennessee.

This DOE grant is part of TVA's broader initiative to strengthen America's domestic nuclear industry and will advance the SMR project, targeting commercial operation in the early 2030s.

"This award affirms TVA's continued leadership in shaping the nation's nuclear energy future," said Don Moul, TVA President and CEO. "With DOE's support and the strength of our partners, we're accelerating the deployment of next-generation nuclear – reducing financial risk to consumers and strengthening U.S. energy security. This is how we deliver reliable, affordable energy and real opportunity for American families."

TVA is the first utility in the U.S. to have a construction permit application for a BWRX-300 SMR accepted by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. The Clinch River project will serve as a national model for how to deploy SMRs safely, efficiently, and affordably – laying the groundwork for a new era of American nuclear energy leadership.

TVA's National New Nuclear Vision - What it means for America

With DOE's support and strong partnerships, TVA is positioning to:

Protect consumers from subsidizing first-of-a-kind development costs.

Train a new generation of nuclear professionals to bring opportunities to American families.

Establish a replicable framework for SMR deployment across the U.S.

Stimulate American manufacturing of critical nuclear components.

Strengthen U.S. energy security and reduce reliance on foreign technologies.

The DOE grant, established by Congress in 2024, is designed to strengthen America's domestic nuclear industry and catalyze the deployment of SMRs – compact, flexible, and highly efficient nuclear reactors that can be built faster and integrated more easily into diverse energy systems. TVA applied for the grant with a coalition of partners in April 2025. As the lead applicant, TVA and DOE will now enter further discussion around project milestones and co-applicant awards.

"TVA is once again answering our nation's call. Our employees are leading the way with advanced nuclear to power not just homes and businesses, but the technologies that will define America's future," said Moul. "As AI, data centers, and digital infrastructure drive unprecedented energy demand, we're building our nation's nuclear energy foundation right here in the Tennessee Valley. This is about more than innovation, it's about creating lasting opportunity, lowering energy costs, and securing a better tomorrow for American families today."

About TVA

The Tennessee Valley Authority is the nation's largest public power supplier, delivering energy to more than 10 million people across seven southeastern states. TVA has one of the most diverse energy systems – including nuclear, hydro, coal, gas, solar and advanced technologies. TVA is making significant investments in its power system toward new generation and transmission.

TVA is a corporate agency of the United States, receiving no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. TVA maintains some of the lowest energy costs and highest reliability in the nation. TVA's residential rates are lower than those paid by 80% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities, and its industrial rates are lower than those paid by over 90% of customers of the top 100 U.S. utilities. In addition, TVA provides flood control, navigation, and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation. Learn more at tva.com.

