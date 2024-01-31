U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and The Rockefeller Foundation Partner to Accelerate the Adoption of Food is Medicine in Health Systems

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and The Rockefeller Foundation announced a new partnership to accelerate the adoption of Food is Medicine in health systems. Through this partnership, HHS and The Rockefeller Foundation aim to improve health outcomes and health equity by engaging a broader public audience in understanding nutrition, accelerating collective understanding of Food is Medicine interventions and their impacts, and exploring strategies to scale successful Food is Medicine programs to more eligible Americans.

Secretary Xavier Becerra of the Department of Health and Human Services; Liz Yee, EVP of Programs at The Rockefeller Foundation; Dani Dudeck, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Instacart; and Vince Hall, Chief Government Relations Officer at Feeding America appear on a panel at the 2024 HHS Food is Medicine Summit. [Photo courtesy of HHS livestream]
"We know good food is the foundation of good health, and study after study has found Food is Medicine interventions can make people healthier while reducing health care costs," said Dr. Rajiv J. Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation. "I am proud The Rockefeller Foundation will be collaborating with HHS to help improve health outcomes and advance health equity by ensuring Food is Medicine interventions reach those who stand to benefit from them most."

While Food is Medicine programs are widely recognized as powerful interventions, they only reach a fraction of those who could benefit. Through a public-private partnership, HHS and The Rockefeller Foundation will exchange information and ideas to:     

  • Advance and leverage research design and findings through knowledge to produce definitive evidence on clinical health outcomes, cost effectiveness, and optimal program design.
  • Engage a broader public audience in the meaning and value of FIM interventions and resources.
  • Support Food is Medicine adoption by identifying opportunities and barriers to support greater uptake and scaling.
  • Ensure Food is Medicine supports diverse individuals and communities with a focus on health equity.

"HHS and The Rockefeller Foundation are working together to accelerate food as medicine adoption in various health systems and communities. We are eager to build on this dynamic opportunity and we anticipate powerful outcomes through collaborative action," said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. "One of our shared priorities is to engage the public in understanding food is medicine. We seek to help accelerate interventions, and build strategies to expand successful programs to more eligible Americans. The Biden-Harris Administration is using every lever available to drive new innovations in policy, and deliver durable solutions that improve our health."

Today, The Rockefeller Foundation also announced that it is increasing its total commitment to advancing Food is Medicine programs to more than $100 million, which includes up to $51 million to the American Heart Association to increase understanding about the health and economic outcomes of Food is Medicine programs in diverse populations across the United States.

This partnership with HHS also marks The Rockefeller Foundation's second with the U.S. government to expand domestic Food is Medicine programs. In April 2023, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and the philanthropic organization announced a new collaboration to support two Produce Prescription pilot projects and associated research pilot programs at VA health care systems in Salt Lake City, Utah, and Houston, Texas.

The Rockefeller Foundation is a pioneering philanthropy built on collaborative partnerships at the frontiers of science, technology, and innovation that enable individuals, families, and communities to flourish. We make big bets to promote the well-being of humanity. Today, we are focused on advancing human opportunity and reversing the climate crisis by transforming systems in food, health, energy, and finance.

