U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Awards Local Community Health Centers to Support Response in Emergencies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seven members of Health Center Partners of Southern California (HCP) received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Health Resources Services Administration, a combined total of more than $1.2 million in construction and other capital support. The purpose of this funding is to assist health centers located in areas impacted by natural disasters, like earthquakes and wildfires, during calendar years 2018 and 2019.

The Health Resources and Services Administration's (HRSA) Capital Assistance for Disaster Response and Recovery Efforts (CADRE) funding ensures access to health care services for impacted communities and increases health center capacity to respond to and recover from future emergencies. CADRE funding was made available by the Additional Supplemental Appropriations for Disaster Relief Act in 2019. This money will support the purchase of moveable equipment for one or more eligible service delivery sites; and, the alteration/renovation and/or construction/expansion activities with or without equipment at up to three eligible service delivery sites.

HRSA-funded health centers play a vital role on the front lines in their communities every day, and even more so during a crisis. This funding is the latest in the government's efforts to support those affected by the past several years of hurricanes, wildfires, typhoons, and earthquakes, and builds on other U.S. Department of Health and Human Services investments to strengthen health centers' readiness to serve their communities in times of emergencies.

"I congratulate our members for positively contributing to the physical health of their patients by providing needed services during emergencies in the southern California region," said DJ Phalen, HCP's Director of Operations - Emergency Management, Security, and Facilities. "This funding will ensure our members are prepared to respond to unforeseen disasters and support their communities in the future."

The following Health Center Partners' member health centers received funding:

Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo, Inc. was awarded a total of $250,000~ La Maestra Community Health Centers was awarded a total of $100,000* Neighborhood Healthcare was awarded a total of $250,000~ North County Health Services was awarded a total of $248,850~ Samahan Health Centers was awarded a total of $100,000* San Ysidro Health was awarded a total of $99,990* Vista Community Clinic was awarded a total of $250,000~

* - Track 1, ~ - Track 2

Health Center Partners of Southern California, a family of companies, includes a 16-membership organization of federally qualified health centers, Indian Health Services Organizations, both urban and sovereign, and Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, collectively serving 850,000+ patients each year, for 3.6 million patient visits each year, at 160 practice sites across San Diego, Riverside, Imperial counties, with the seventh largest provider group in the region. Read our award winning 2018/2019 Impact Report.

