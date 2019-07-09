US Department of Homeland Security Budget, Forecast to 2023

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2020 US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request is one of the highest spending bids in the last several years. The proposed budget is notably higher than that of 2019 because it keeps in line with the current administration's commitment to:







• Reinforce the US southern border;

• Build up cybersecurity defenses;

• Harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism; and

• Continue recovery from the devastation of Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018



The study reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs. The research service also assists in understanding the government's focus, the services it utilizes, and services it will likely require. The study also provides an overview of some DHS research and development trends that also offer insight to future market opportunities.



The cited funding data reflects only funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.



Market share and competitive analyses are based on the government contract obligations distributed during 2018. The base year for this research service is 2018, as it was the last year that complete contract data was published.



More than 290 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2018. The research offers an analysis of the primary market participants in each component, and brings to light the key services each component procured.

Lastly, this analysis delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities that may benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.



