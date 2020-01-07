U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Awards Architecture, Development, and Platform Technical Services (ADaPTS) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to Sevatec

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sevatec will help DHS drive modernization and transformation by implementing and managing new cloud computing technologies, Agile digital services, and data/business intelligence solutions, via a five-year, unrestricted, multiple-award $265M BPA from DHS' Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO). This BPA will provide highly specialized support services to assist the OCIO in executing its mission objectives by developing new applications to improve integration and overall efficiency of DHS business units. It will also modernize existing applications by migrating them off unsupported platforms and improving the efficiency of OCIO's application delivery functions.

"We're thrilled to be a part of DHS's comprehensive Digital Transformation, and for the opportunity to play a significant role in improving the Department's business effectiveness while strengthening security around DHS data and infrastructure" said Sonny Kakar, founder and CEO of Sevatec. "As a firm focused on National Security missions, we are grateful that our partnership with DHS continues to expand and strengthen as we tackle some of the toughest challenges facing our nation."

Under the ADaPTS BPA, Sevatec will support critical DHS modernization objectives to include: implementing and managing Cloud-based enterprise shared services; modernizing and migrating applications to Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), and Platform as a Service (PaaS) environments; accelerating delivery of new mission capabilities through automation, artificial intelligence and machine learning; and, furthering the Department's goals through Agile adoption and value-driven execution.

About Sevatec

Sevatec is a leading national security firm specializing in agile software delivery, data analytics, digital services, cybersecurity, cloud engineering solutions, and training. Founded in 2003 on the concept of "Seva," meaning "inspired to serve a greater purpose," we dedicate ourselves to serving critical missions in support of homeland and law enforcement agencies, civilian agencies, and defense agencies.

