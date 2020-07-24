U.S. Department of Homeland Security Spending Plan 2020-2024: An Assessment of the COVID-19 Impact on Agency Budgets
The 2021 Department of Homeland Security (DHS) budget request was released in February 2020, and revealed a decrease from the 2020 enacted budget. However, the proposed budget remains in line with the current administration's commitment to:
- reinforce the US southern border,
- build up cyber security defenses,
- harden the US infrastructure in the fight against terrorism, and
- continue to restore the devastation resulting from hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017 and Florence in 2018.
This research service reviews DHS components that offer the best opportunities for companies trying to enter the homeland security market. It includes market drivers and restraints that shed light on some budget numbers and the importance being placed on certain projects and programs.
The study assists in understanding the government's focus, and the services it utilizes as well as services it will likely require. The analysis provides an overview of some DHS research and development (R&D) trends that furnish insights into the future opportunities that will become available within the DHS market. Finally, during the harvesting of data for this effort, key factors ascertained concerning the Coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic were blended into this analysis to offer readers their possible affects to the budget.
The cited funding data within this effort reflects only those funds assigned for discretionary spending and does not include mandatory fees. All years in this document refer to government fiscal years and not calendar years.
Market share and competitive analysis for this study are based on government contract obligations distributed during 2019. The base year for this research service is 2019, as it was the last year complete contract data was published.
More than 275 companies received contract obligations worth more than $10 million each from the various DHS components in 2019. This research offers an analysis of who were the primary market participants within each component, and brings to light the key services that each component procured. Lastly, a product of this analysis effort delivers to readers some viable growth opportunities which may possibly benefit incumbent or potential market participants if the right actions are taken at the right time.
Key Issues Addressed
- How does the DHS 2021 budget request differ from the one made in 2020?
- Which DHS agencies will offer the highest prospects for growth opportunities in relation to the department's 2021 funding request?
- What are the DHS top programs and projects currently ongoing and planned that may suggest possible growth opportunities, and how does COVID-19 affect their progress?
- Which companies captured the largest portion of the overall DHS market during 2019, and who are the top contractors within each agency?
- How will the DHS budget increase or decrease in the future and what factors will contribute to its change?
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Executive Summary - Key Findings
- Executive Summary - Top Trends for the DHS Market
- Executive Summary - Key Predictions
2. Total Budget Request Overview
- Scope and Definitions
- Budget Overview
- Market Segmentation
3. Market Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Market
- Forecast Assumptions
- Total DHS Market - Spending Forecast
- DHS Budget Forecast Discussion
5. Competitive Analysis
- Market Share
- Competitive Factors and Assessment
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Biometric Technology
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Airport Security Screening
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Emergency Management
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Manufacturing
- Strategic Imperatives for DHS Market Participants
7. CBP Segment Analysis
- CBP Segment - Key Findings
- CBP Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- CBP Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
8. CISA Segment Analysis
- CISA Segment - Key Findings
- CISA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- CISA Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
9. CWMD Segment Analysis
- CWMD Segment - Key Findings
- CWMD Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- CWMD Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
10. FEMA Segment Analysis
- FEMA Segment - Key Findings
- FEMA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- FEMA Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
11. ICE Segment Analysis
- ICE Segment - Key Findings
- ICE Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- ICE Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
12. S&T Segment Analysis
- S&T Segment - Key Findings
- S&T Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- S&T Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
13. TSA Segment Analysis
- TSA Segment - Key Findings
- TSA Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- TSA Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
14. USCG Segment Analysis
- USCG Segment - Key Findings
- USCG Segment - Funding Request Breakdown
- USCG Segment - Top Programs/Projects
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
15. Conclusions and Recommendations
- Key Takeaways
16. The Last Word
- 3 Big Predictions
Companies Mentioned
- CBP
- CISA
- CWMD
- FEMA
- ICE
- S&T
- TSA
- USCG
