U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT ACTING SECRETARY ADRIANNE TODMAN TO DELIVER KEYNOTE FOR OPENING SESSION OF NAREB'S 2024 CONVENTION

MEDIA ADVISORY FOR NEW ORLEANS THURSDAY, AUGUST 1, 2024 AT 8:30 AM

OTHER OPENING DAY SPEAKERS INCLUDE NEW ORLEANS MAYOR LATOYA CANTRELL AND BUSINESS TYCOON MUSIC MOGUL PERCY MILLER (MASTER P)

WHO:

Adrianne Todman , Acting Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

, Acting Secretary, U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development LaToya Cantrell , New Orleans Mayor

, Mayor Percy Miller (Master P) Business Tycoon, Music Mogul, and Game changer

Business Tycoon, Music Mogul, and Game changer Ewunike Brady , Head of Home Lending, African American Segment, Wells Fargo

, Head of Home Lending, African American Segment, Wells Fargo Ashley Thomas , 1st Vice President, NAREB

WHAT:

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Acting Secretary Adrianne Todman will deliver the keynote address at the National Association of Real Estate Brokers (NAREB) Annual Convention in New Orleans. Acting Secretary Todman is expected to discuss HUD's many accomplishments during the first three years of the Biden-Harris administration, including advancing housing equity and efforts to increase the housing supply and lower housing costs. One significant initiative has been increased funding for affordable housing programs, including substantial investments to reduce homelessness and support low-income families. HUD has also emphasized the importance of sustainable living by promoting energy-efficient housing projects, thus contributing to environmental goals while ensuring homes remain affordable and accessible. Under President Biden, HUD has been committed to creating a more equitable housing landscape.

The convention, a significant real estate and housing industry event, will be held from Wednesday through Sunday at the prestigious Hyatt Regency Superdome in New Orleans.

For a detailed schedule of the convention's events, please visit our website: www.narebconvention.com

WHERE: Hyatt Regency, 601 Loyola Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70113

WHEN: 8:30 am cst to 10:20 am cst

Media Contact: Michael K. Frisby, [email protected] 202-625-4328

