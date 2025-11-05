U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HVLS 2026-1"
News provided byThe U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Nov 05, 2025, 09:00 ET
WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced upcoming HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sales ("HVLS 2026-1"):
About the Sales
- On December 9, 2025, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 1,165 mortgage loans with a loan balance of approximately $352 million.
- Bidder qualifications will begin on October 30, 2025, and the data room will open on or about November 4, 2025.
- The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-held loans. The loans are first liens secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) securing 1-to-4-unit, residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.
- The mortgage loans included in this sale are secured by vacant residential properties.
- Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.
SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
Share this article