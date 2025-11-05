U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Announces Upcoming Loan Sales: "HVLS 2026-1"

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has announced upcoming HUD-Held Vacant Loan Sales ("HVLS 2026-1"):

About the Sales

On December 9, 2025, HUD will offer multiple residential mortgage loans consisting of approximately 1,165 mortgage loans with a loan balance of approximately $352 million.

Bidder qualifications will begin on October 30, 2025, and the data room will open on or about November 4, 2025.

The sale will consist of due and payable HUD-held loans. The loans are first liens secured by Home Equity Conversion Mortgages (HECMs) securing 1-to-4-unit, residential properties where all borrowers and any non-borrowing spouses are deceased.

The mortgage loans included in this sale are secured by vacant residential properties.

Entities interested in participating can contact the Office of Asset Sales' Single Family Transaction Specialist at 1-844-709-0763 or email [email protected] for more information.

SOURCE The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development