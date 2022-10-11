U.S. Department of Interior Selects ICF for $15 Million Environmental Services Contract

Company Will Support Bureau of Reclamation's Long-term Operation of California Water Infrastructure Projects

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's Bureau of Reclamation (Reclamation) recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new four-year, $15 million contract to provide environmental consulting services to support the long-term operation of its Central Valley (CVP) and State Water (SWP) projects.

ICF will bring its expansive expertise in applied science, planning and engagement to support state and federal environmental compliance and provide associated modeling and analytical services to support the CVP and SWP—both of which provide critical multipurpose water infrastructure to the State of California.

The work will help CVP and SWP address changing conditions associated with fish and wildlife, water and power operations and habitat restoration, and allow for facility improvements and additions.

"The CVP and SWP encompass a complex, interrelated system of dams, reservoirs, hydroelectric plants and other facilities that help California manage its water supply during extreme drought and generate power to support the energy grid," said Anne Choate, ICF executive vice president for energy, environment and infrastructure. "We have supported these and similar water projects for decades and have the experience and expertise needed to help Reclamation meet its projects' interrelated goals and desired outcomes."

ICF designs solutions and provides technical expertise to carry environmental projects to completion smoothly through scientific, policy and operational challenges. For more than 30 years, the company's environmental experts have been trusted advisors to clients at all levels—executing environmental impact assessments, managing complex projects, engaging diverse stakeholders and navigating multiple layers of regulation—to help them achieve sustainability goals within the context of their broader missions.

Read more about ICF's environment and water solutions services.

