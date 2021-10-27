U.S. Department of Justice Awards ICF $20 Million Technical Assistance Contract

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Justice recently awarded global consulting and digital services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) a new $20 million contract to deliver training and technical assistance (TTA) support to the Bureau of Justice Assistance National Training and Technical Assistance Center (BJA NTTAC). The contract has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options.

BJA NTTAC provides rapid, expert, coordinated and data-driven TTA to support state, local and tribal justice agency partners and practitioners in their efforts to reduce crime, recidivism and unnecessary confinement and bring overall improvements to the criminal justice system.

ICF brings extensive experience gained over two decades of supporting TTA centers, including DOJ's Office for Victims of Crime Training and Technical Assistance Center and Office on Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention Programs National Training and Technical Assistance Center, to provide high-impact TTA services to BJA NTTAC and its justice agency partners.

"BJA NTTAC provides highly valued, innovative, creative and cost-effective methods to build capacity and enhance policymaker and practitioner response in the justice community," said Mark Lee, ICF executive vice president and public sector lead. "We look forward to bringing our proven expertise in criminal justice, crime prevention and victim services to help DOJ and its partners bring enduring positive change to the nation's criminal justice system."

ICF works with organizations to develop and implement training and technical assistance programs aimed at improving performance, maximizing impact and making lasting change.

Read more about ICF's social programs services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting services company with approximately 7,500 full- and part-time employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and related federal, state and local government actions and reactions on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF

Related Links

http://www.icf.com

