U.S. Department of State Announces U.S. College & University Top Producers of Fulbright Students and Scholars for 2022-2023

Fulbright welcomed 25 new institutions to its list of Top Producers for the first time, underscoring the program's dedication to inclusive growth and institutional diversity.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State, in collaboration with the Institute of International Education (IIE), has released the 2022-2023 lists of U.S. Top Producing Institutions that had the highest number of Fulbright U.S. Students and Scholars selected for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The 174 institutions showcase institutional diversity and represent research universities, liberal arts colleges, arts schools, and community colleges in large cities and rural areas, across 35 states and the District of Columbia. New York is represented by 22 institutions, the most of any U.S. state. Further, the lists include 21 Minority Serving Institutions (MSI), including twelve Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander-Serving Institutions (AANAPISI), one Historically Black College or University (HBCU), fifteen Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI), and an Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian Serving Institution (ANNH). Twelve community colleges and four military academies or affiliated institutions are also included in this year's list of Fulbright Top Producers.

"On behalf of President Biden and Secretary of State Blinken, congratulations to the colleges and universities recognized as 2022-2023 Fulbright Top Producing Institutions, and to all the applicants who were selected for the Fulbright Program this year," said Lee Satterfield, Assistant Secretary of State for Educational and Cultural Affairs. "Thanks to the visionary leadership of these institutions, administrators, and advisors, a new generation of Fulbrighters – changemakers, as I like to say – will catalyze lasting impact on their campus, in their communities, and around the world."

Topping this year's list for the most Fulbright U.S. Students is Georgetown University, in Washington DC, which leads the Doctoral category and produced the highest number of Fulbright students nationwide. Salisbury University in Maryland led in the Master's category, Bowdoin College in Maine was the leader in the Baccalaureate category, and The School of the Art Institute of Chicago had the highest number among Special-Focus institutions. Six institutions appear for the first time on the Fulbright Student Top Producing list. They are Baylor University, Carnegie Mellon University, Murray State University, Ringling College of Art and Design, Towson University, and the University of South Florida.

For Fulbright U.S. Scholars, the University of Arizona (AZ) and Pennsylvania State University (PA) (tied for first), University of Houston-Downtown (TX), Kenyon College (OH), and the Lone Star College System (TX) had the most faculty and administrators in the Doctoral, Master's, Baccalaureate, and Associate degree categories, respectively. Nineteen institutions are on the Fulbright Scholar Top Producing list for the first time this year, including five of the 12 community colleges that had faculty selected as Fulbright Scholars for the current academic year.

Eighteen institutions – nine Doctoral, three Master's, five Bachelor's institutions and one Special-Focus institution – earned the distinction of being "Fulbright Dual Top Producers," appearing on both the U.S. Scholar and U.S. Student lists in 2022-2023. Harvard University (MA) topped the Dual Top Producers list for Research Institutions, SUNY College at Geneseo (NY) led for Master's Institutions, and Bates College (ME) was tied with Oberlin College (OH) as the Baccalaureate Institutions with the most combined Fulbright Students and Scholars. The School of the Art Institute of Chicago was the only Top Producer of both Students and Scholars in the Special-Focus category.

Every Fulbright Top Producing institution has a unique history of engagement with Fulbright that is shaped by committed students and scholars, and the dedicated staff who support them. University of Texas, Austin graduate and first-generation college student Clemente Garcia taught English in two high schools and a vocational college and studied the Dutch system of education as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant in the Netherlands. After serving as an ESL teacher in Houston, he is now studying education at Vanderbilt University with a goal of preparing future generations for success in the workforce and a global, multilingual society. Dr. Afua Arhin , Dean of the College of Health, Science, and Technology at Fayetteville State University, was awarded a Fulbright U.S. Scholar award in Nursing to conduct research in Ghana on infant nutrition in developing countries. Both are examples of the positive impact the Fulbright program has on communities in the United States and abroad.

About the Fulbright Program

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 participants—chosen for their academic merit and leadership qualities—with the opportunity to exchange ideas and contribute to finding solutions to challenges facing our communities and our world. Over 2,000 diverse U.S. students, artists, and early career professionals in more than 100 different fields of study receive Fulbright U.S. Student Program grants annually to study, teach English, and conduct research overseas. In addition, more than 900 U.S. scholars, artists, and professionals from all backgrounds teach or conduct research overseas through the Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program annually. The U.S. Department of State sponsors the Fulbright program, and several non-profit, cooperative partners implement and support the program on the U.S. Department of State Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs' behalf. For more information about the Fulbright Programs featured here, as well as opportunities for campuses to host Fulbrighters from abroad and short-term program offerings, visit https://fulbrightprogram.org .

Note to editors:

The 2024-2025 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Competition opens in mid-February. Faculty and administrators of U.S. higher education institutions and other professionals can apply for a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to teach or conduct research abroad in one of more than 130 countries in 2024-2025. For more information, interested applicants are encouraged to visit https://fulbrightscholars.org and join the "Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program: Opportunities for 2024-2025" webinar on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 2:00 PM EST. Register here for this event.

The 2024-2025 Fulbright U.S. Student Competition will open on March 30. Additional information is available at https://fulbrightprogram.org .

SOURCE The Fulbright Program