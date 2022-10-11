U.S. DEPARTMENT OF STATE'S BUREAU OF EDUCATIONAL AND CULTURAL AFFAIRS ANNOUNCES 43 FULBRIGHT HISPANIC-SERVING INSTITUTION LEADERS

WASHINGTON, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs (ECA) is recognizing 43 Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSIs) as 2022 Fulbright HSI Leaders for their noteworthy engagement with the Fulbright Program during the 2021-2022 academic year.

2022 Fulbright HSI Leaders

The 43 Fulbright HSI Leaders, announced in San Diego on October 10 during the international plenary session at the annual conference of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU), include four Associate Institutions, five Baccalaureate and Special Focus Institutions, 10 Masters Institutions, and 24 Doctoral Institutions in eight states across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

This initiative is part of the U.S. State Department's long-standing commitment to build diversity and inclusion within the Fulbright Program and within all the Bureau's international exchange programs. ECA has established this designation to acknowledge the strong partnerships between the Fulbright Program and HSIs, and to encourage the entire network of HSIs to increase their Fulbright engagement. Having strong HSI participation in the Fulbright Program, the U.S. government's flagship international exchange program, is critical to fully representing the diversity of the United States through the Program.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Academic Programs Ethan Rosenzweig, who announced the 43 leaders, noted the strong relationship between HSIs and the Fulbright Program stating, "The Fulbright Program's success with HSIs is built on real collaboration with you and your institutions." He thanked HSI leaders for their collaboration and for recognizing the value of the Fulbright Program in deepening campus internationalization efforts, and he recognized Fulbright campus liaisons and advisors for recruiting and advising applicants. DAS Rosenzweig also commended current U.S. and international Fulbright participants and alumni from, and hosted by HSIs, for sharing "their expertise, experience, perspective, and enthusiasm with their institutions, their communities, and their societies."

A hallmark of the Fulbright Program is its longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion, striving to ensure that its participants reflect U.S. society and societies abroad. The program collaborates with a host of associations and organizations such as the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, the White House Initiative on HBCUs, the National Clearinghouse on Disability and Exchange, the American Association of Community Colleges, Diversity Abroad, and many others.

For over 75 years, the Fulbright Program has provided more than 400,000 U.S. students, scholars, teachers, artists, and professionals of all backgrounds and fields with opportunities to study, teach, and conduct research abroad, and their foreign counterparts to engage in like activities in the United States. Fulbrighters exchange ideas, build people-to-people connections, and address some of the world's most pressing challenges. The Fulbright Program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of State, Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs with funding provided by the U.S. Government and additional contributions provided by foreign governments, U.S. and foreign host institutions, non-governmental organizations, private organizations, corporate partnerships, and individual donors. The Institute of International Education administers components of the Fulbright Program.

For more information on the Fulbright Program, visit http://eca.state.gov/fulbright or contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs Press Office by e-mail [email protected].

Stories about the positive impact of the Fulbright Program over its first 75 years can be found at: https://fulbright75.org.

2022 Fulbright Hispanic-Serving Institution Leaders

Doctoral Institutions

Arizona State University-Downtown Phoenix, AZ

California State University-Long Beach, CA

CUNY City College, NY

Florida International University, FL

Montclair State University, NJ

New Mexico State University, NM

Northern Arizona University, AZ

Rutgers University-Newark, NJ

San Diego State University, CA

San Francisco State University, CA

Texas Tech University, TX

University of Arizona, AZ

University of California-Irvine, CA

University of California-Riverside, CA

University of California-Santa Barbara, CA

University of California-Santa Cruz, CA

University of Central Florida, FL

University of Houston, TX

University of Illinois at Chicago, IL

University of New Mexico, NM

University of North Texas, TX

University of Texas at Arlington, TX

University of Texas at El Paso, TX

University of Texas at San Antonio, TX

Masters Institutions

California State University-Chico, CA

California State University-Los Angeles, CA

California State University – Northridge, CA

California State University-Sacramento, CA

CUNY Hunter College, NY

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice, NY

CUNY Lehman College, NY

New Jersey City University, NJ

St. Edward's University, TX

San José State University, CA

Associates Institutions

CUNY LaGuardia Community College, NY

Miami-Dade College, FL

Pima Community College, AZ

Skyline College, CA

Baccalaureate and Special Focus Institutions

CUNY New York City College of Technology, NY

Polytechnic University of Puerto Rico-Miami Campus, FL

Purchase College, State University of New York, NY

University of Puerto Rico, Medical Sciences Campus, PR

University of Texas Health Science Center, TX

SOURCE The Fulbright Program