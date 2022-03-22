U.S. Department of the Air Force Awards Emergent a $419 Million Enterprise Software License Agreement for Oracle Products and Services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emergent, LLC was awarded a five-year $419,737,159 contract on February 28, 2022 for the U.S. Department of the Air Force's Oracle Enterprise Software License Agreement ("ESLA") II. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Maxwell Air Force Base Gunter Annex, Montgomery, Alabama, is the contracting activity (FA8771-22-F-0022).

The U.S. Department of the Air Force Oracle ESLA II provides an unlimited license agreement for a core set of 15 Oracle technology products as well as Java SE. It consolidates the vast majority of the Air Force's core technology maintenance stream. Oracle Advanced Customer Services are available and the contract provides an agency catalog with established discounts for any Oracle core technology products not available via the unlimited license agreement. The ESLA II allows for improvements in Oracle license management and accommodates the use of Air Force's Oracle software in a collaborative environment.

"Emergent is honored to work with the United States Department of the Air Force to provide Oracle technology solutions in support of more than 300 mission-critical systems," stated Nelle Doyle, Senior Vice President of Federal Sales. "This agreement supports the Air Force and its airmen in their mission to defend our country."

Emergent is the prime contractor for the U.S. Department of the Air Force for Oracle Products & Services through its SEWP V Contract. Emergent's parent company, Mythics (https://www.mythics.com), is an Oracle Partner of the Year awardee, Cloud Excellence Implementer, and systems integration firm who has supported the U.S. Air Force since 2017.

About Emergent

Emergent is an award-winning IT solutions provider and value-added reseller based in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Since 2006, Emergent has specialized in solving complex challenges and delivered best-of-class technology solutions to operations in all levels of government, education, and commercial organizations worldwide. Customers capitalize on a streamlined, cost-effective procurement process by leveraging pre-competed, pre-negotiated contract portfolios such as GSA, SEWP V, OMNIA Partners, and agency-specific contract vehicles. Emergent partners with some of the most prominent and industry-leading technology platforms to deliver lifecycle IT services across cloud computing, open-source, and creative solutions.

