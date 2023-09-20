U.S. Department of the Interior Awards ICF New $30 Million Ceiling Workforce Modernization BPA

Company Will Support Training and Standards Development

RESTON, Va., Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI), a global consulting and technology services provider, was recently awarded a new single-award blanket purchase agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Department of the Interior to help modernize the National Wildfire Coordinating Group's (NWCG) training systems and develop incident position standards for the nation's professional wildland firefighters.

The BPA, which was awarded in the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, has a ceiling value of up to $30 million and a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year options. In Q2, ICF was awarded its first task order under the BPA valued at $2.78 million.

Under the BPA, ICF will combine its workforce development and instructional design expertise with the company's leading-edge learning technologies and advanced analytics to develop performance-based training that will improve the readiness of the nation's wildland firefighting force. This modernization is part of NWCG's Incident Performance and Training Modernization effort to provide high-quality training to wildland firefighters and enable interagency interoperability within its 12-member agencies and organizations.

"With wildfires increasing in number and intensity each year, NWCG is making critical investments to improve interagency wildland fire operations across federal, state, local, Tribal and territorial partners," said Jennifer Welham, ICF senior vice president for health, people and human services. "ICF brings over 40 years of experience supporting hundreds of workforce transformation programs. We are excited to help NWCG achieve its mission of improving the effectiveness of fire management programs across the U.S. through advanced technology systems and innovative training approaches."

ICF takes a future-of-work approach to complex workforce challenges with organizational learning and performance solutions that help clients improve their people, processes and programs to optimize performance at all levels. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal clients design solutions and practical programs.

Read more about ICF's workforce transformation services.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com.

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF