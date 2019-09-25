U.S. Department of Transportation Awards Over $77 Million in Grants to Improve Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety

WASHINGTON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) today announced that it has awarded $77.3 million in grants to states and educational institutions to enhance commercial motor vehicle (CMV) safety.

"Safety is the Department's top priority and these grants will further assist state and local officials in their efforts to prevent commercial motor vehicle crashes," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

FMCSA today announced:

$43.3 million in High Priority (HP) grants to enhance states' commercial motor vehicle safety efforts, as well as advance technological capability within states.

$32 million in Commercial Driver's License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grants to enhance efforts by states to improve the national commercial driver's license (CDL) program.

$2 million in Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMV-OST) grants to 16 education institutions to help train veterans for jobs as commercial bus and truck drivers.

"FMCSA is committed to working with all of its state and local partners to reduce crashes and improve safety on America's roadways. These important grants demonstrate the agency's commitment to providing local areas with the resources they need to make a difference for commercial motor vehicle safety," said FMCSA Administrator Raymond P. Martinez.

FMCSA's High Priority (HP) grant program consists of HP-Commercial Motor Vehicle (HP-CMV) grants and HP-Innovative Technology Deployment (HP-ITD) grants. HP-CMV grants are designed to provide financial assistance to state commercial vehicle safety efforts, while HP-ITD grants provide financial assistance to advance the technological capability and promote the deployment of intelligent transportation system applications for CMV operations. A full list of this year's HP grant awardees is available at: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/mission/grants/hp-grant-recommendations-2019.

FMCSA's Commercial Driver's License Program Implementation (CDLPI) grant program provides financial assistance to states to achieve compliance with FMCSA regulations concerning driver's license standards and programs. Additionally, the CDLPI grant program provides financial assistance to other entities capable of executing national projects that aid states in their compliance efforts, which will improve the national CDL program. A full list of this year's CDLPI grant awardees is available at: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/mission/grants/cdlpi-grant-recommendation-summaries-2019

FMCSA's Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator Safety Training (CMV-OST) grant program awards grants to a variety of educational institutions that provide commercial truck and bus driving training, including accredited public or private colleges, universities, vocational-technical schools, post-secondary educational institutions, truck driver training schools, associations, and state and local governments, including federally recognized Native American tribal governments. A full list of this year's grant awardees is available at: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/mission/grants/cmvost-grant-recommendation-summaries-2019

To learn more about FMCSA grants, visit https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/mission/grants.

