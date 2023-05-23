US Department of Transportation Introduces Safe Streets Initiative - San Diego to the DOT Allies in Action

DELMAR, Md., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- There is an impaired driving crisis in the US, and Safe Streets Initiative partners have stepped up.

"When it comes to roadway deaths, we have a crisis that's urgent, unacceptable—and preventable. We cannot and must not accept that these fatalities are somehow an inevitable part of life in America."
—US Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg

Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving (RADD), Safe Night, LLC, and ONUS Enterprises, LLC have partnered to deliver the next generation of safe streets community programming. The Safe Streets Initiative - San Diego (SSI-SD) is designed to create Safer People by enhancing safety awareness, strengthening law enforcement and local business relationships, and providing financial ride-sharing incentives to enable permanent behavior modification. This is the "last mile" in stopping impaired driving and reaching the goal of Zero substance-related death on our roads.

"Our goal is to make it not only acceptable, but the "norm" to NEVER get in a car after consuming alcohol and cannabis on-premise in our nation's communities."
—Erin Dugan Meluso, President, RADD

The United States Department of Transportation National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) outlines the Department's comprehensive approach to significantly reducing serious injuries and deaths on our Nation's highways, roads, and streets. They have recognized the Safe Streets Initiative - San Diego as a partner of their Partner in Action, https://www.transportation.gov/nrss/allies-in-action.

"Making permanent behavior change, i.e. safer people, is a crucial element for improving road safety and decreasing impaired driving.  Our collaborative programming works to initiate and normalize that change."—W. Vito Montone, COO, ONUS Enterprises, LLC

The U.S. DOT's National Roadway Safety Strategy and the Department's ongoing safety programs are working towards a future with Zero roadway fatalities and serious injuries. In support of this approach, safety programs are focused on infrastructure, human behavior, responsible oversight of the vehicle and transportation industry, and emergency response.

"Enrolling and training the whole community—law enforcement, hospitality operators, and local government—is the only way to reach ZERO."
—Master Police Officer Dimitrios Mastoras (Ret.), Executive Vice President, Safe Night LLC

The Safe Streets Initiative is a coalition of businesses, nonprofits, and government agencies to eliminate impaired driving crashes and fatalities. For more information please go to https://safestreetsinitiative.org.

More about RADD: RADD®, Recording Artists Against Drunk Driving, is an internationally recognized nonprofit organization funded by music fans and supporters who agree it is important to make a plan to get home safely before attending music and entertainment events at clubs, theaters, arenas, stadiums, and festivals.  Visit https://www.radd.org.

More about Safe Night, LLC: Safe Night LLC trains law enforcement agencies, including local and state enforcement agencies including police, fire marshals, code enforcement, and public health inspectors. We have years of experience in law enforcement, public policy, and social services. For more information about Safe Night LLC. Visit http://Safe-Night.com.

More about ONUS Rides: ONUS Rides is an app-based loyalty platform that rewards consumers that go out with free ride credits for use on Lyft or Uber, 24-7-365 to eliminate the need to drive when consuming. Visit: http://onusrides.com

More information about the National Roadway Safety Strategy (NRSS) at: https://www.transportation.gov/NRSS

