US Department of Transportation Offers New Resource to Help Military Reservists and Servicemembers Find Jobs in the Trucking Industry

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) today announced that it has published a new job opportunities website to help 18-20-year-olds who possess the U.S. military equivalent of a commercial driver's license (CDL) find and apply for jobs with interstate trucking companies.

"Our country has a shortage of truck drivers. This resource will help military service members translate their training into good-paying jobs safely operating commercial vehicles across the country," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The website features motor carriers throughout the country who are seeking to hire 18-20-year-old drivers as part of FMCSA's Under 21 Military Driver Pilot Program, which was announced in June 2019. Interested service members, reservists, National Guard, active duty, or military veterans who possess the equivalent of a CDL can use the job listing resource to learn more about job opportunities that are available with participating motor carriers.

The online job opportunities listing page can be found here: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/under21militaryjobs

FMCSA's pilot program will allow a limited number of individuals between the ages of 18 and 20 to operate large trucks in interstate commerce. During the pilot program, which is slated to run for up to three years, the safety records of these drivers will be compared to the records of a control group of drivers to help determine whether age is a critical safety factor.

"We are excited to offer this resource to help military servicemembers find jobs in the trucking industry. With our country's economy growing at record pace, we know motor carriers around the country are looking to hire skilled drivers. We encourage servicemembers, National Guard, and reservists to visit this online directory and look for a trucking job today," said FMCSA Deputy Administrator Jim Mullen.

FMCSA's Under 21 Pilot Program is being launched at a time of sustained job growth for the U.S. economy. The September U.S. Department of Labor jobs report indicated that the national unemployment rate has fallen to a 50 year low of 3.5%.

To learn more about the Under 21 Pilot Program and how to apply, visit: https://www.fmcsa.dot.gov/under21pilot/under-21-pilot-program.

For complete information on USDOT's programs to help veterans transition into civilian careers, visit: https://www.transportation.gov/veteranstransportationcareers.

SOURCE Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration

